Is it wise to require an energy credit refund?

Providers have a £4.5bn customer credit stack, up from £1.4bn last spring.

The money has piled in after an unusually mild start to winter, and the fact that many of us are cutting back on heating to keep costs down.

Research by Nationwide suggests that nearly two-thirds of us have credit on our energy bills. And three in ten of them have more than £200 in credit owed to them.

Our own postal folder is full of stories from readers who have hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds gathering dust on their credit balances.

But the question of whether you should ask for your money back is more complicated than it seems.

Experts say it’s a good idea to leave enough money in your account to cover a month or two of bills. With energy prices rising at an average of over £200 a month, that could mean leaving £400 in your account.

But if you have much more than this on credit, consumer advocate Martyn James says it might be worth asking for a refund as we head into the new year. He says: ‘Energy companies can make it unclear how much money you have in your account and what they’re using that money for.

“Now is the time to ask these questions and take periodic meter readings to determine how much you really need.”

Households often end up ‘on credit’ when they pay more than they use through direct debit payments.

Balances typically increase during the summer when usage is lowest. Clients then burn these funds in the winter. But October and November were mostly mild this year, so credit balances have increased.

Rules set out by regulator Ofgem say customers can request a refund of their credit balance at any time and that these requests must be processed “without delay”.

However, we know from our readers that this does not always happen.

Retired teacher Jacqueline Watts had to wait six weeks for a refund from British Gas. The 71-year-old woman, from Dorset, had £732 in credit when the vendor insisted on increasing her direct debit from £165 to £361.

British Gas agreed to refund the balance, but was slow to make the transfer. Jacqueline says: ‘I have grandchildren and I need to pay the bills. I hate that energy companies behave like this.’

Track usage: Households often end up ‘in credit’ when they pay more than they use through direct debit payments

After Money Mail intervened, British Gas immediately refunded the money and apologized for the delay.

How suppliers use these funds came under scrutiny last year, when nearly 30 companies went bankrupt due to rising wholesale costs. In June, Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of regulator Ofgem, accused companies of using credit balances like an “interest-free credit card.”

The watchdog was expected to introduce new rules that would make it mandatory for energy providers to protect customers’ cash, but ultimately decided against it.

Scott Dixon, who runs The Complaints Resolver website, says: ‘Customers have to work hard.

Make sure all dialogue is in writing with screenshots of live chats so you have a paper record as evidence to escalate a complaint if necessary. Don’t give up and don’t be fooled.

Some providers will automatically repay money owed at the end of the year, or may repay it by reducing your monthly payments.

Otherwise, customers can request a refund at any time. To do this, submit an updated meter reading and review your bills for an accurate indicator of how much you’re using.

Companies may deny your refund request if they have a good reason, such as if you only have a small amount of credit. Each provider has their own threshold at which they are willing to allow you to withdraw your credit.

If you are denied a refund, you can file a formal complaint with your energy company.

You can escalate this to the Energy Ombudsman if you do not receive a sufficient response within eight weeks from your provider. You can also contact Ofgem if you have any questions.

But before you start this process, keep in mind that the energy price guarantee, which limits the average household bill to £2,500 a year, will expire in April. A similar measure is likely to take its place, but it is expected to be less generous.

Gareth Kloet, energy spokesman for GoCompare, says: “There is no question that energy prices will rise again next year, so if you can hold out, it might be worth keeping more money than usual in your account.” .

