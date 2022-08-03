Is it Super Bowl or Bust for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

In the end, Tom Brady’s retirement lasted only 40 days.

On February 1, the most prestigious name in the NFL ended his career after a period of reflection following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’ve always believed that football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if there’s not 100 percent competitive effort, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love about our game,” Brady wrote. on his Instagram.

“This is hard for me to write, but here it comes: I’m not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

But on March 13, he didn’t retire with the swagger that made him the best player in the game.

“Over the past two months I have realized that my place is still on the pitch and not in the stands,” he wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now.

“I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I will be back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG (let’s fuck it).’

So what changed in just under six weeks?

“I felt a little pressure to do it and spoke to the team and the organization, and it all worked out,” Brady said on The Match podcast in early June.

“It’s not that I’m not 100 percent committed, it’s just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it’s like, ‘Ugh. Okay, here we go.’ It’s like running a marathon. You can’t decide two weeks before the marathon, “Hey, I’m going to start running.”

And a few weeks later, he said he was crazy for making the U-turn.

“I think I’m partly crazy. I mean, I think that’s the reality,” Brady told NFL.com. “45 years old and I’m here with a bunch of young guys trying to get my head off. I see Aaron Donald training on my Instagram, and I think, damn it, maybe I should have stayed retired because he’s a beast.’

So now the focus is on the upcoming season, starting with three exhibition games against the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. From September 11, it will then get underway against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Any team with Brady in their ranks has a shot at winning the Super Bowl, and for the man himself, an eighth Super Bowl title to his name would justify his U-turn.

The Bucs also have a stern line of defense, something that isn’t talked about much – perhaps in part because of the spotlight Brady took through his U-turn.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III enters his fifth season with the Bucs and gets better every term. His new three-year deal that he signed in the off-season was a smart move.

Jamel Dean and safety Antoine Winfield Jr are also key parts of the Bucs defense. Logan Ryan, who signed for the Bucs in March, also brings versatility and experience to the ranks and could be a smart addition throughout the length of the season.

A new coach is also at the helm. Bruce Arians stepped aside in the role of Senior Football Consultant and he was replaced by Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles.

Bowles’ work on the defense is evident in the names mentioned above, but he now has to get that across to the team. He was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018 before being fired in his senior year for a terrible 4-12 record. However, his coaching pedigree generally cannot be questioned.

In addition to his impressive defense for the Bucs, he was also named Assistant Coach of the Year by The Associated Press in 2015 when he was with the Arizona Cardinals.

But as always, all eyes return to quarterback Brady. He is 45 today and it is inevitable that people will wonder if this campaign will be his last dance.

If so, don’t expect him to say it until the season is over. He has been clear from the start that he does not want a retirement season.

“I think that would distract me,” Brady said in January on his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray. “My pleasure does not come from some sort of recognition of what I have achieved as a player in the league – my pleasure comes from the competition.”

Brady talks like a man who knows he can still compete physically at this point, but mentally, needs time to recharge. And he knows he won’t be able to fight physically forever – his funny comments about Donald prove it.

“I’d say it’s from year to year: could this be my last year? Absolute. Could I change my mind? Absolute. I realized I don’t have five years left,” Brady recently told Variety, before admitting that an eighth Super Bowl title “would obviously be the best way to finish.”

So it may not quite be Super Bowl or bust for Brady this year. They could win and he decides to continue. They may lose again and Brady may still feel like he has another year in the tank and can keep father time at bay.

Whatever happens, let’s be thankful he’s not done yet.