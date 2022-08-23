Is it safe to reuse plastic bottles? Mum uses juice bottles for storage in her pantry
Mom’s VERY unusual trick for organizing the pantry for rice, flour, and sugar sparks heated discussions
- A mom shares the unique way she stores inventory items, sparking a discussion
- Lakshmi reuses plastic juice and water bottles to store dry ingredients
- Some online thought the idea was ‘smart’, while others said it looked ‘ugly’
- Others wondered if it was safe to reuse plastic bottles for a long time
A mom has sparked debate after sharing the unusual way she organizes her pantry.
Posted on a popular Australian Facebook group, Lakshmi revealed that she recycles plastic juice and water bottles and uses them as ‘jars’ in her closet.
While some praised her “smart” storage idea, others claimed the bottles were “ugly” and wondered why she didn’t opt for juices with more sustainable packaging in the first place.
Lakshmi had hoped the idea would inspire others to recycle or reuse plastic items, as they can store up to 1.5kg and last a long time.
The image shows Lakshmi an organized pantry full of plastic containers and bottles filled with dry ingredients, such as rice, pasta and flour.
“These Golden Circle bottles are Pearlpet bottles, they shine through and can hold up to 1.5kg of everything, take up less space and I have a water bottle cut in half that I use as a funnel to put things in. to do,” she captioned the photo. after.
“I keep all my powders and stuff in coffee bottles. Very proud to say that 98 percent of my pantry consists of recycled containers.’
While Lakshmi was happy with the way her pantry looked, some disagreed.
‘Those bottles from Golden Circus are not BPA-free. Please don’t use them to hold food,” one person wrote.
‘How do you get the smell/taste of the juice out? I find that once you close them, no matter how well they’ve been washed, there’s always a lingering juice smell,” another wondered.
A third added: “Be careful as some plastic containers should not be used for a long time.”
‘Some plastics are disposable. The recycling number is five, six, seven for reusable,” another woman explained.
“Everything one, two, and three is for single use and should be in the trash.”
Despite the concerns, many seemed pleased with the concept and thanked Lakshmi for sharing the idea.
“Finally someone with a well-organized pantry that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to make,” one woman wrote.
‘Best message ever. You really care about the environment and still managed to make it look modern,” added another.
Another woman said she uses old ice trays as water and food bowls for her pets, while another has converted old coffee pots into dry food storage containers.
Is it safe to reuse plastic bottles?
Most water bottle packaging will show a number printed in a triangle to indicate the type of plastic it is. That number can also help you determine how safe it is to reuse.
If you see a ‘1’ on your bottle, it means polyethylene terephthalate
If your bottle shows a ‘2’, the plastic is High Density Polyethylene (HDPE). HDPE is a sturdier, more durable plastic.
‘7’ is the ID code for plastic materials that do not fit under any other category
Not all plastics classified as ‘7’ have BPA, but some do.
If you come across a water bottle with a ‘2’ you can reuse it as long as it has been washed properly and is not cracked or otherwise damaged
If you need to reuse a plastic water bottle, make sure to wash it well first
Source: WebMD