Is it rude to ask house guests to remove their shoes?

A woman has been divided online after asking people if they think house guests should take off their shoes.

The anonymous poster went to the UK parenting forum mumsnet to ask people’s opinion on the controversial issue.

She got all kinds of reactions from posters who didn’t hold back. Some said they think it’s rude not to automatically take off your shoes when you go to someone else’s house.

Others said asking people to take off their shoes is “unwelcome” and that the floor is a priority over guest comfort.

And some argue that the division is based along class lines, with working and lower-middle class people more likely to support the removal of shoes.

On Mumsnet, the poster read: ‘[Am I being unreasonable to ask visitors to] Remove their shoes. I have very pale cream carpets and no one in the household wears shoes in the house.

“My niece called recently and it was raining heavily, she had cork-soled shoes that sucked up a lot of water and stepped on my carpets.

“I asked her to take them off because they left wet, soaked prints. Some people I don’t have to ask, but I feel uncomfortable asking.’

Many people agreed with the poster, saying that they too have a shoe-off policy.

One wrote: ‘I live in the UK and don’t know anyone who has a shoe on policy. The thought of all that junk outside being kicked by houses (and we have hard floors) makes me a little sick. Especially here in London – so much dog and fox poo!!’

Another added: ‘With my family I just say shoes off!!! And they do, but with my in-laws I stare at their feet and then if they don’t get it I say can you please take your shoes off!

My partner’s grandfather refuses to take his shoes off in anyone’s house and has even said to me ‘that’s what you gave wood floors because it’s easy to clean’ as if that makes any difference? We fought sarcastically on his last visit and he hasn’t come back for months.’

And a third said: ‘I didn’t know people still wore shoes in the house, especially not in other people’s houses. The first thing I do when I get home, or go to someone’s house, is take off my shoes, it’s automatic.’

However, many did not agree and were equally strongly of the opinion of their own point of view.

One wrote: I hate the ‘shoes off’ rule, it’s not welcome. Don’t have light colored carpets if you are concerned! Such carpets get dirty with nonsense despite all those shoes! They are dirt magnets.

“If you have to push such a silly rule, let your visitor know ahead of time so he can bring slippers. I hate taking off my shoes and walking around in my socks, it looks ridiculous. Or get some biodegradable shoe covers.’

Another added that they also disliked the shoes-off rule, writing: ‘Me too, and I’m extremely proud of the house, and have cream carpets downstairs. I would only ask people to take off shoes if they were clearly filthy/muddy. We used to have neighbors who would take their shoes off when they came by, but I insisted they keep them on! I don’t want to look at your feet or your socks with holes, thank you.’

And another commenter added: ‘I’m on team shoes. I find it incredibly inhospitable and could never ask guests to take off their shoes. Getting impassable carpets seems ridiculous to me. We have pale carpets on our stairs and landing, never ask anyone to take off shoes, although we do so ourselves for comfort. Never had a problem.’

Meanwhile, others believed that people’s loyalty to the shoe-on or shoe-off mentality was related to social class, with lower classes typically more supportive of the removal of footwear.

One wrote: “My conclusion after reading hundreds of these threads is that shoes off is mostly a lower-middle-class affair.”

Another agreed, adding: “As discussed, it’s definitely a class thing. Hence understanding of the surrounding etiquette.’

And a third explained: “I think many don’t get the point – middle- and upper-class people can very well wander around their own homes without shoes. But it is very bad manners to ask people to take off their shoes.

“But it’s also polite to ask someone if they’d rather have shoes on or off when they arrive at someone’s home. So if everyone was polite and well mannered there would never be a problem.

“The argument to put your floors above the comfort of your guests stands.”