Is it OK to breakup with someone via email? Mike E & Emma on The Edge slam commuter’s reminder

An Australian commuter has caused a stir after he was spotted with a note scribbled on his hand reminding himself to ’email’ that day.

The anonymous man was spied on a train in Sydney by radio host Emma Chow, who brought up the ‘ruthless’ act on her show with co-host Mike E on The Edge.

Emma also shared a video of the unusual moment with TikTok, which immediately divided viewers – some slammed the “embarrassing” memory, while others supported or defended it as a simple reminder for something “work-related.”

In the air, Emma said she was on the train when she saw a memory scribbled on the hand of a man who sat in front of her and kept scratching his neck.

“I had to make a video of this because I couldn’t believe this man had written this note on his hand,” she said.

“First of all, a little embarrassing. Second, unbeknownst to her, this poor girl is going to break up and it will just end up in her Gmail and say, ‘I don’t want to be together anymore’.”

Emma also shared a video of the unusual moment on TikTok, which immediately divided viewers – some slammed the “embarrassing” memory, while others supported his plan or defended it as a simple “work-related plan.”

Mike defended the man by saying that an email is longer than a message so he could list the reasons why he no longer wants to be with the mystery woman, but Emma had none of it

Mike defended the man by saying that an email is longer than a message so he could list the reasons why he no longer wants to be with the mystery woman, but Emma wouldn’t hear of it.

“Say it to her face or at least say it on the phone. That’s cowardice, you can’t email anyone to break up,” she said.

Emma’s video was viewed more than 75,600 times online and many in the comments offered their theories about the man’s relationship situation.

“The standard Thursday reminder for any male uni who picked up the weekend before,” one viewer joked.

“Imagine signing out… Live, laugh, I don’t love you,” laughed another.

Had to write it on his hand or his peanut brain would forget. Girl is better off mate,” a third joked.

Others, however, were not so quick to assume, pointing out that the memory could mean something completely different.

‘It’s a sales term. He’s writing it to a prospect,” one person claimed.

‘Maybe organizing a work stoppage,’ a second thought.

“Poor man just works in inbound sales and gets dragged to hell and back,” said a third.