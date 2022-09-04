Is it just me? Or is it bonkers that, at 25, I’m too old for DiCaprio? asks IMOGEN COOPER

<!–

Another week, another short candle of romance is extinguished in Beverly Hills. This time it was actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and his latest model girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, who reportedly called it quits.

This makes Monroe the last of four women whose relationship with the Hollywood hunk ended shortly after turning a quarter of a century. Leo has never even publicly dated a woman (girl?) over 25.

So it’s with the greatest sadness—and not an insignificant amount of existential dread—that I must declare: My name is Imogen, and at 25-and-almost-a-quarter, I’m officially too old for Leo.

When Titanic, starring a then 23-year-old Leo, was released in 1997, I was a five-month-old baby, with years off as a possible love interest.

Now is my chance to get closed to Ms. DiCaprio, long before I even had a chance to work out how to become a drop-dead gorgeous model and move to Los Angeles.

At the risk of sounding bitter, it’s not even like I’m an “old” 25.

I live in a shared flat with friends in central London, and it’s a good week if I manage to resist cereal for dinner more than twice.

DiCaprio reportedly owns properties in the US, including an apartment in Manhattan and a beach house in Malibu.

In contrast, the only goods in my name are a giant wardrobe full of Zara clothes and a coffee machine.

That’s about it. Not much of a dowry, I know.

Seems like Leo will always be the one to get away from old maids like me. Men old enough to be my father were never my type anyway.