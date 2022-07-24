Is it chicken parma, parmi or even PARMY? Debate over what to call a chicken parmigiana

Australians have long declared chicken parmigiana one of their favorite pub meals – but there’s a fierce debate about whether the shortened version is parma, parmi, or even parmy.

In Queensland, parmi, sometimes spelled parmy, is the commonly accepted name for the dish, but it doesn’t necessarily need to be translated across state lines.

In Victoria, most people refer to the popular pub as a parma, while other states remain divided on the issue.

This photo was titled ‘Melbourne’s Best Chicken Parma’.

In NSW, the parmi versus parma debate is split fairly evenly, while Western Australia gamblers are also split in the middle.

Although the people of South Australia agree that the word sounds like par-mee but has a hard time spelling it, the variations ‘i’ and ‘y’ are not interchangeable.

The debate has been rekindled thanks to a recent call for the slang names of Australian food to be officially included in the latest update of the Oxford Dictionary.

The team at ANU’s Australian National Dictionary Center believes it is important that the commonly used terms appear in the Australian editions of the popular dictionary.

They are too appealing to the public to submit their own suggestions for slang words that should be included in the new book.

ANDC Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Australian National Dictionary, Dr. Amanda Laugesen, said that with the 21st century evolution of Australian culinary culture came a wide variety of new words.

She hopes the debate over what the chicken dish will be called will be settled soon.

Market research conducted by Arnott’s in 2020 revealed that 45 percent of Australians prefer to use the word ‘parmi’, over 34 percent say ‘parma’.

According to Good foodThe Grace Darling Hotel put the abbreviation on paper, with the word ‘parma’ on each menu instead of ‘parmigiana’.

“I can’t even remember the last time I heard someone use the word ‘parmi’,” said general manager Elena Gill.

While restaurants in Sydney said the same thing about ‘parma’, they don’t remember the term used for ‘years’.

‘The Australian Chicken Parmi. It’s a staple of pubs across the country and has become everyone’s go-to counter meal,” one man posted next to his photo of the meal

“There is now a much wider range of food choices available: multicultural dishes, street food, ingredients from native plants and animals. We also like our less formal ways of enjoying food, from sizzling sausages to food festivals,” said Dr. Laugesen.

“We can choose to have dinner with souvas and potato jewels in the evening and wake up in the morning with a Tim Tam slam and a flattie,” the team said, showing some of the words people can expect in the latest edition of the dictionary.

“All these changes are reflected in the language we use, and we expect there will be a lot of new Australian food-related terms that we haven’t registered.”

However, some old favorites will be added to properly reflect Australian culture, including honey joy, tank loaf, bushman brownie and smiley fritz.