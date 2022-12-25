Is it “bragging” to celebrate your achievements?

A woman has started a debate about whether you can ever celebrate your achievements without appearing boastful after noticing that women are always branded “aggressive” or accused of being boastful.

A US Reddit user posted her complaint to the site saying, “Last week I saw a video of a woman showing off her medals and the comments were just full of salty people trying to belittle her and just generally saying mean things about her” boasting’ and stuff.

“But on the same day I saw a similar video of a man showing off his awards and everyone praising him? What is going on here?’

“I just feel that people (mostly women) shouldn’t mention their achievements without being seen as selfish.”

An American Reddit user posted to the site with her complaint, saying that a woman receiving medals received “salty” comments (stock image)

People flocked to agree, saying that words like “aggressive” are commonly used when talking about confident women, while others revealed they were told to “calm down.”

Another even claimed that men were “hypocritical” when dealing with a confident woman.

One person commented, “Yeah, I’m called ‘calm down’ or called ‘aggressive’ or they say ‘woah!’ when I say my opinion.

This Reddit user said that people often think of women who are confident as ‘selfish’ but praise men for doing the same

“I’m also a confident woman and won’t keep my mouth shut if I know something needs to be said, but a lot of men feel uncomfortable and can’t handle it. Ironically, a man who yelled at me will do so if I SPEAK back forcefully. Hypocrites.’

Another Reddit user said, “Yeah, I got all those responses too. It leaves me baffled. How can they not see the hypocrisy?

“I, too, have spoken with confidence to men who have yelled at me, and they look at me as if I just yelled 10 times louder, when in fact I was as calm as I would be in normal conversation.

Another added: “I look forward to calling men out on their strangely illogical arrogance towards women. Normally I don’t get into that conversation.

People flocked to agree saying they’d been through similar experiences and calling out men for being ‘hypocrites’

“I’m just sticking to being confident, just like men think they can be — but I’m ready to cause some commotion and commotion to encourage change in men who aren’t aware of their sexism.”

Commentary brought up American soccer star Megan Rapinoe, citing her World Cup celebrations and pointing out that she had been “criticized” for taking pride in her achievements as a woman.

They also claimed that people would not “call out” Messi for the same behaviour.

One Redditor said, “I’m with you. I’ve been having more of these conversations lately too, because frankly, I’m tired of being the one who always practices self-control and is treated like I’m not anyway.

“Be prepared, these types double down and often the conversation goes nowhere. It does feel better than just swallowing.’

Another chimed in, “Remember the criticism Megan Rapinoe got after she WON the EFFING WORLD CUP for celebrating and posing to show she was proud of her achievements?

“Like, who would criticize… I don’t know, Messi for that? Oh, that’s right, nobody, because being a conquering badass is for men, not women.’

Others suggested it could be because men are “intimidated” by strong women and try to fit them into stereotypes.

“Because men are weak and easily intimidated, both by other men and by strong women.”

Another chimed in, “They try to humiliate her, or they sexualize her.”

Read more…

Woman Reveals Boyfriend Dumped Her When He Found Out She Had Plastic Surgery By Posting On Reddit

Boy, 10, doesn’t get Christmas presents for six years after uncle thinks he should pay for grandma’s theft

Forums on Reddit reveal that men are turning to chemical castration to suppress their urges.