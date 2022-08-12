Is Iraq’s political chaos spreading to the Kurdistan region?

Iraqi Kurdistan, the autonomous zone considered an oasis of stability in a war-torn country, has been plagued by political tensions in recent days. A violent crackdown on an anti-government protest over the weekend and the arrest of MPs from an opposition party have set alarm bells ringing in the region.

The northern Iraqi autonomous zone of Kurdistan appears to be overtaking the chaos and political stability that has gripped Iraq since the October 2021 parliamentary elections.

On Saturday, August 6, security forces in Kurdistan fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets to disperse anti-government protests in Sulaimaniyah. The opposition New Generation party had called for protests in Sulaimaniyah and other cities in the autonomous region to demand better living conditions and to hold regional elections on the scheduled date.

Six new generation lawmakers in Baghdad’s federal parliament and a local member of the regional parliament were arrested before being released hours later. According to the opposition party, 40 members of the New Generation were among the nearly 600 people arrested that day.

In addition, according to the NGO Reporters Without Borders, “at least 60 journalists were attacked by the police” during the demonstrations. Of the 26 journalists arrested, “at least 10 were journalists from the NRT TV channel, which is owned by Shaswar Abdulwahid, a businessman and founder of the New Generation party.

US and France express ‘concern’

The crackdown highlighted tensions in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which was dominated by the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The autonomous region’s western allies were quick to condemn Saturday’s violence. On August 8, the US embassy in Baghdad expressed “concern” over the use of force by the security forces and urged local authorities to “review these actions and confirm the vital role that a free press, peaceful assembly and play the rule of law”. play in a democracy.

These concerns were shared by several EU countries, including France, who called on the KRG to “maintain civil liberties” in a statement issued on August 7 by the consulate-general in Erbil.

In recent years, Kurdistan’s local authorities have been criticized for human rights violations by several international rights groups, including Human Rights Watch.

“Kurdistan’s main western partners were very quick to condemn the events of the weekend, because since 2003 and until recently the KRG embodied in their eyes an alternative model of stability in relation to the powers in the region,” said Adel. Bakawan. , founder and director of the Paris-based French Center for Research on Iraq (CFRI). “The main force, if not the only one, is this decades-cultivated image of a country of cultural and political diversity, inaugurated very symbolically by Pope Francis’ visit to Erbil in March 2021.”

Tensions at national, international level

The crackdown comes at a troubling time in Iraq and the Kurdish autonomous region, Bakawan said.

“It should be noted that there is a certain nervousness within the KRG, which can be explained by several factors. These include the international context, which has been disrupted by the economic and geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine, as well as political chaos in Iraq, which at any time can escalate into civil war and pose a direct threat to the security and stability of Kurdistan,” he explained.

Bakawan believes that a resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group also threatens the autonomous Kurdish territory. In addition, recent Turkish attacks on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – which Turkey and its allies consider a terrorist group – have caused many civilian casualties in northern Iraq.

“The KRG, which is also under pressure due to tensions with Baghdad over the management of Kurdistan’s oil wealth, seems to favor the security approach to address a number of issues and improve security and stability in the area.” this is to the detriment of dialogue and interaction,” he said.

Two historical parties, two powerful clans

In addition to the international and national context, the Kurdish territory is also shaken by internal political rivalries. “We have to take into account the highly political nature of the August 6 events, which the two camps, the KRG and New Generation, are trying to exploit,” Bakawan said.

He explained that around the time the new-generation leader Abdulwahid issued a protest call in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, supporters of influential Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr were holding a sit-in outside parliament.

Sadr’s supporters have stepped up the sit-in since July amid a political stalemate that followed the October 2021 elections. The Iraqi Shia cleric was the biggest winner, but failed to form a government free of Iran-backed parties.

He withdrew his lawmakers from parliament and now prevents the chamber from electing a new government. Sadr is calling for early elections instead.

Abdulwahid’s call for protests in Kurdistan’s cities was not widely followed by the Kurdish population, as the demonstrations mainly consisted of New Generation supporters and elected officials, Bakawan explained. “Even if the mobilization against corruption and living conditions is perfectly legitimate, the New Generation approach has been viewed as demagogic and political by those of the population who totally reject the entire political class and no longer believe their discourse,” he explained.

The New Generation Movement’s attempt to position itself as an alternative to current power baffles experts like Bakawan. “It is led by a wealthy businessman who is considered part of the system, without a clearly defined ideological line: is it an Iraqi nationalist party? A Kurdish movement? Is it liberal? It is not clear. For example, Shaswar Abdulwahid strongly supports The Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr resolutely opposed Sadr’s Kurdish ally, the KDP,” Bakawan said.

Founded in 2018, the party won nine of the 64 seats allocated to the Kurds in the Iraqi national parliament in the October elections.

In Kurdistan, it competes and tries to challenge the domination of the two main parties, which are led by rival political families.

The KDP was founded in 1946 by the late Mustafa Barzani and is currently led by his son, Massoud Barzani. The PUK was co-founded in 1975 by the late Jalal Talabani and is currently led by his son, Bafel Talabani.

The KRG is led by KDP deputy head, President Nechirvan Barzani, the nephew of Massoud Barzani and grandson of party founder Mustafa Barzani.

The power base of the Barzani clan is in the north of Kurdistan while the Talabani family dominates the south of Kurdistan.

“It is especially in the south, in the stronghold of Talabani, that the new generation has won the vast majority of its nine parliamentary seats, an important figure as the PUK won only 18 seats,” explains Bakawan.

This hard political wrangling between the PUK – which is well established historically, financially, militarily and administratively – and the New Generation, which does not have the same resources, is reflected in tensions on the ground.

All eyes on regional elections

From a purely political point of view, the August 6 crackdown suggests that authorities are very wary of New Generation ahead of the upcoming regional parliamentary elections. The poll was scheduled for early October but has been postponed to a later date.

The postponement of the Kurdish regional elections was another source of political tension. UN Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Thursday called on all parties to resolve their differences in order to end the political deadlock. media reports. Key issues surrounding the upcoming vote include the composition of the electoral commission and calls to change the region’s decades-old electoral law.

While no date has been set for regional elections, Kurdish leaders have said they will be held before the end of the year, Bakawan said.

“The PUK and the KDP, two rivals that see themselves as the builders of Kurdistan and the guarantors of its stability, are certainly afraid of losing part of their electorate to other political forces, although this scenario seems unlikely, as the opposition so divided between different secular, Islamic and liberal currents that it is difficult to bring them together in the same bloc,” Bakawan concluded.

This article is a translation of the original into French.