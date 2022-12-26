Is human hibernation the key to a manned mission to Mars?

This is the – dark, cold – time of year when memes start flying around social media in hibernation. “Wake me up in the spring!” be a classic example.

It is normal for people to sleep a little more in winter. Decreased exposure to light tells the body to produce melatonin, a hormone that makes us sleepier. But what if people could actually hibernate?

Some scientists think it may be closer than we imagine and could have a range of potential benefits, from preventing the damage caused by cardiac arrest and stroke, to warding off famine – and even enabling space travel.

Dr. Marina Blanco, a research scientist at Duke University in the US who has studied hibernation in dwarf lemurs, told Good Health: ‘Inducing hibernation in humans may be closer to science than fiction.

“It could help us survive “energy crises” — seasonal food shortages, for example — and deal with serious injury by preventing organ damage and extending lifespan.”

When it comes to injury, the problem is that when blood flow is suddenly restored to a tissue whose supply has been blocked, such as after a heart attack or stroke, it can cause fatal trauma.

But research in mice has shown that if you keep them cold when the blood supply returns, “this trauma is greatly reduced,” explains Dr Michael Ambler, a clinical lecturer at the University of Bristol who divides his time between working in intensive care care and research into hibernation. in animals.

One of the main reasons for this is that the common cold “reduces metabolic activity in mitochondria, which are essentially powerhouses in the cell,” he says.

‘When the blood returns, the mitochondria are quickly reactivated, and this generates by-products that can be harmful. By slowing the rate at which they turn back on after blood flow returns, hypothermia protects the vital organs from this explosion of activity.”

Hibernation is a state of minimal activity and slowing of metabolic processes that some animals enter – famously hedgehogs, bats and brown bears – characterized by reduced heart rate and body temperature and lower oxygen consumption. It enables these animals to endure periods of cold and scarcity, which can last days, weeks or even months, depending on the species.

Other animals experience a similar but shorter state called torpor, where body temperature, breathing rate, heart rate, and metabolic rate all decrease.

But unlike hibernation, torpor appears to be an involuntary state an animal enters when it needs to conserve energy, such as when food is scarce. Many birds and small rodents, such as mice and hamsters, regularly fall asleep.

However, it’s not just animals that do this. Bone evidence from one of the world’s most important fossil sites, a cave called Sima de los Huesos (“the pit of bones”), in Atapuerca in northern Spain, now suggests that hundreds of thousands of years ago, early humans may have survived extreme cold by sleeping through the winter.

One suggestion is that it could reduce how much food astronauts need during a long space journey of years – such as the 300 million mile journey to Mars

The fossils in the cave show seasonal variations that suggest bone growth was disrupted for several months of each year, according to an article published in the journal L’Anthropologies.

The researchers argue that these early humans were “in metabolic states that helped them survive for long periods of time in frigid conditions with limited food supplies and adequate body fat stores.” In other words, they hibernated.

And while humans no longer go to sleep or hibernate, growing evidence suggests we could carry the biological hardware to do so.

As Dr Blanco explains, ‘Humans, like other mammals, may already have the biological ‘machinery’ to hibernate, but we need to figure out how to activate, regulate and coordinate all the necessary processes.’

This ‘machinery’ is essentially the information stored in our genes.

Dr. Ambler agrees: “If you look at a bear hibernating, it doesn’t have hibernation genes that humans don’t have. It has modulatory genes common to all mammals.

“It seems to be a widespread and ancient behavior, and there are primates that do it to this day.” Indeed, dr. Blanco has induced hibernation in dwarf lemurs decades after they lost the habit of living in captivity by carefully regulating the temperature of their enclosure — proving that the ability to hibernate can be reactivated.

Dwarf lemurs, which are native to Madagascar, are warm-blooded primates just like us, but during hibernation, they can lower their body temperature and slow down their metabolism until their bodies require only 2 percent of the energy they normally need.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ambler’s experiments led to anesthesia in rats – which don’t normally enter this state – by using genetically modified viruses to turn on the region of the brain responsible for creating anesthesia in mice, which further suggesting that it might be possible to use it in other mammals. He argues that the potential implications for humans are enormous.

“Scientists are increasingly considering whether we can harness components of hibernation for clinical benefit,” he says.

Dr. Ambler adds, “There is a paradox in intensive care. People get very sick and their organs start to fail, so we try to prevent them from dying by normalizing their physiological functions, such as the amount of oxygen the lungs can take in.

‘But the interventions themselves, such as ventilators, cause damage. If we could reduce someone’s oxygen demand by putting them into hibernation, this damage could be prevented.’

However, the technique needs to be refined, because although ‘therapeutic hypothermia’ has been widely used since 2002 in hospital intensive care units, where the body is cooled after a traumatic injury or cardiac arrest, it is now not widely used. applied more. It is believed to slow down metabolic processes such as the breakdown of glucose in cells, reducing the amount of oxygen the brain needs to function and slowing the death of brain cells. However, it carries significant risks.

These include a reduced ability of blood to clot, which can potentially cause bleeding, increase blood sugar levels, and cause an abnormal heart rhythm.

Recent studies have shown no benefit, although it is still done in premature babies with postpartum brain damage.

But could the reduced metabolism of torpor or hibernation also have applications other than medical treatment?

One suggestion is that it could reduce how much food astronauts need during a long space journey of years – such as the 300 million mile journey to Mars.

Both the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA are seriously interested in this area of ​​research, and earlier this year an ESA-led study suggested that human hibernation could become a breakthrough space technology.

And during space travel, astronauts are exposed to radiation – hibernation may help reduce this risk.

Dr. Ambler explains: ‘If you expose a hibernating animal to radiation, they appear to be protected from harm.

“It seems that when your cells aren’t very active, the DNA is more tightly coiled, making it less likely to disintegrate and break down.”

However, there’s still a lot to sort out before we can all curl up for an extremely long nap.

All mammal hibernators wake up periodically during hibernation, which means their heart rate increases and body temperature rises. How often this happens depends on the species.

It is thought to happen so that the animals can breathe more deeply and warm up their bodies. They can even eat.

Dr. Blanco says, “We tend to think that the hardest part of getting people to hibernate is to maintain a suppressed metabolism long-term.

“But in fact, perhaps the biggest challenge is the physiological stress associated with arousal, the drastic metabolic jump-starts that naturally occur every few weeks during a period of hibernation.”

“How can we get a heart to beat from six times a minute to more than 200 times without doing any physical damage?”

Despite such risks, the potential benefits are compelling.

As Dr. Ambler puts it, “The capacity to care for critically ill patients could be greatly increased.”