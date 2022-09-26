Is Green too good not to choose and who is missing David?

Green’s opening salvo a long term bonus and a short term shadow

There was optimism and a quiet confidence in the Australian camp that Cameron Green would make a good T20 player in time, but no one really expected him to show it so quickly with so little experience behind him. Having never opened in a professional match and having played only 14 professional T20s and one T20I in the series, Green was asked to open on a hunch from the Australian selectors and he delivered two stunning half-centuries with a stunning pass rate of 214.54.

It was a conjecture previously discussed by Australia and Perth Scorchers. “It’s probably opportunistic, the way he comes in with the opening position with clear Davey Warner not there and a few other players in our World Cup 15,” said Australian coach Andrew McDonald after the final T20I in Hyderabad. Coincidentally, but he took that opportunity. We thought he had the skill when we executed our strategy before we got here. And he took on some of the best bowlers in the world of cricket. You could argue Jasprit [Bumrah] is one of the best T20 bowlers ever. So to do that you have to work your way through that situation tonight, and doing it two out of three times is very impressive and bodes well.”

But as of now, Green is not part of Australia’s 15-player World Cup roster. He is scheduled to appear in the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia when the Australian T20 squad reunites next week in Queensland for games against the West Indies. After what he did against India, the Australian selectors may be secretly praying for an injury to one of their batters so they can somehow bring him in. But even then, there’s no place for him at the top of the rankings with Warner returning and captain Aaron Finch’s spot secure. Green will cast a big shadow over the team if he doesn’t end up in the squad.

David delivers as expected

Tim David had previously cast a big shadow over the Australian T20 team before finally getting his chance in this series and he duly did what was expected of him. A calm 18 out 14 in game one to help Matthew Wade lead Australia home was followed by a sensational 54 out 27 in game three to lift Australia from a dangerous position at 117 for 6 to a near match winning total .

The Australian selectors were eager to see David fit into an established middle order, albeit in the absence of Marcus Stoinis. His partnerships with Wade, who had an exceptional run, and Daniel Sams showed his ability to work through the gears with both senior and junior partners, playing different roles when the situation required. It would seem ridiculous to consider letting him out of Australia’s first-choice World Cup XI now. But the question is, who’s missing it?

Tim David quickly looked at ease in Australian colours•BCCI

Smith still vulnerable

Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Stoinis are seemingly determined to return for the upcoming series against the West Indies and England leading into the World Cup – provided the latter two are fit. Green can’t even get into the 15 and Australia has to find room for David in the best XI. Steven Smith’s place was fragile en route to India and he had a chance to hit number 3 in the absence of Marsh. He played well in Mohali, making 35 out of 24, but his strike rate of 145.83 in those innings was lower than the 177.54 both teams produced together in a high-scoring run-fest.

Australia’s take on his ability to hit powerfully was evident in the eight-over-a-side sprint in Nagpur when he was dropped to number 6 in the rankings. in an innings where he was also dropped on back. If Smith plays in the World Cup, it could be at the expense of David, while Green Shield plays cricket. It would be an extraordinary vote of confidence from the Australian selectors to make that call.

There were some interesting calls about those bowling the late overs•BCCI

Death bowling questions

Both Australia and India struggled with the ball to the death in this series, although McDonald acknowledged that it was a very tough run for the bowlers in general. “There was really no place to hide for bowlers and especially not with the death that came up against Hardik [Pandya]’, he said. “But I think we’ve worked our way through some plans. We’ve seen some good results with some of the plans we’ve implemented that could potentially move into the World Cup.

“The connection between here and Australia can be slightly different with a little more resilience so a different tactic. Mitchell Starc is clearly coming back into the picture, he’s been one of our best death bowlers so we have a feeling we’ll get reinforcements there But I think most death bowling attacks these days are under the pump with the high skills of the batters Do we like to get better at death bowling The answer to that is yes But we just encourage our guys to make good decisions , run it, and see what happens.”

While Starc’s return alleviates some problems, the fact that Green, Sams and Nathan Ellis were asked to bowl in the last two overs of each match more often than Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins raises the question, while none of them are competing in the World Cup 15, the more questions than answers to McDonald’s death bowling conundrum. Australia’s other possible option in the World Cup squad, Kane Richardson, did not play a single game in the series due to a side injury sustained during game one warm-up.