Is going meat-free the answer to climate change?

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



When it comes to climate change, are cows just as bad as cars? Probably not, says Dr. Frank Mitloehner, University of California, Davis researcher and air quality specialist. He argues that meat and dairy cattle are not major drivers of climate change and that they may be part of the solution.

Wait what?

People have many reasons for limiting or eliminating animal foods from their diets, Mitloehner explains, “but if mitigating climate change is one of them, they are misled by misinformation that falsely blames animal husbandry. “the burning of fossil fuels that pose the greatest threat to our planet. Campaigns that target animal proteins by inflating their climate impact act as smokescreens and divert attention from the main climate threat.”

In short, Mitloehner says, methane — the greenhouse gas (GHG) produced by ruminants such as cattle and sheep — is unique. Methane is a “flow” gas, meaning that as it is emitted, it is also destroyed in the atmosphere over a 12-year cycle. Conversely, carbon dioxide – the main GHG of industry, transport and electricity production – is a “stock gas”. It accumulates in the environment for a thousand years or more.

We need to take steps to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions, Mitloehner says. But by far the most urgent is CO 2 , which accounted for 79% of GHG emissions in the United States in 2020, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Methane from livestock, landfills and rice production was responsible for 11% of total emissions during the same period.

Every food, whether raised in a pasture, planted and harvested with farm machinery, or manufactured in a lab, has an environmental footprint, Mitloehner says. And it’s clear that some manufacturing practices are better than others.

In her book “Defending Beef: The Ecological and Nutritional Case for Meat,” environmental advocate Nicolette Hahn Niman explains that carbon is in the soil. And when the soil is disturbed for any reason, it ends up in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide.

Grazing animals – domestic or wild – add carbon back to the soil where it belongs (via manure). And when properly grazed, the action of their hooves helps to store more carbon in the soil, making it available for plants to grow, providing food for animals, which provide us with food. And so the cycle goes.

But shouldn’t we use that land to grow more crops? According to a recent article in National Geographic, between 20% and 40% of our earth consists of natural ranges and grasslands that must be protected from plowing and development. That’s because, like forests, land stores carbon and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere. How interesting it is that grazing animals can help our environment while producing food that is rich in nutrients.

Insight into the climate effects of grazing agriculture

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.