Is Gladys Berejiklian about to take her relationship with Arthur Moses to the next level?

Rumor has it that former NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian’s romance with the lawyer who represented her in a corruption investigation has been taken to a new level.

Arthur Moses – Ms Berejiklian’s senior counsel when she first testified to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) – has bought some very fine digs for $7.2 million on Sydney’s north coast.

And the word is that the couple has plans to live together.

Mr. Moses’ new home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a swimming pool and majestic views of Sydney’s Middle Harbour.

There is certainly plenty of room for Mrs Berejiklian to upgrade from her home in Northbridge, not far from where Mr Moses has moved.

Gladys Berejiklian (left) is pictured with her friend, senior advisor Arthur Moses (right)

Pictured is the $7.2 million view from the north Sydney house that Gladys Berejiklian’s friend Arthur Moses bought

Ms Berejiklian is now an executive at telecommunications company Optus but has stayed out of the limelight as she still lives under the cloud of the ICAC investigation into her dealings as Prime Minister.

Mr Moses did not represent Ms Berejiklian when she was the subject of a 2021 ICAC investigation into her secret relationship with disgraced former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire.

That investigation ended nearly a year ago, but the original expectation that ICAC would announce its findings in February last year turned out to be wildly optimistic.

A new book about Mrs. Berejiklian shed some light on her relationship with Mr. Moses, revealing that she had feelings for him for years before they got together romantically.

“Gladys has always held a torch for Arthur,” a senior Liberal told The Secret, by journalist Alexandra Smith.

The news of the couple finally getting hooked was announced by Mrs Berejiklian’s sister Mary in a social media post.

The staged photo of the then Prime Minister of NSW and Mr Moses looking like they were in a 1950s drama was posted to Instagram in June 2021.

Gladys Berejiklian (center) is pictured with her boyfriend Arthur Moses (left) and sister Mary (right)

In the soft focus photo, Mrs. Berejiklian and Mr. Moses were seen on a couch, their hands almost touching.

Mrs. Berejiklian smiles at Mr. Moses as he speaks, while Mary pouts at the camera in the corner of the photo.

After work feels like Friday with these two. Happy and her boo,” Mary captioned the photo.

It was part of a plan to let the public know about the relationship without saying much about it.

Pictured is the inside of the north Sydney house that Gladys Berejiklian’s partner paid $7.2 million for

However, it soon took off when Ms Berejiklian announced that she was stepping down as prime minister because she was subject to the ICAC investigation.

Later she left politics completely.

When Ms Berejiklian stepped down in October 2021, she became the third Liberal Prime Minister to be forced from office due to an ICAC investigation.

When appointed to an executive role at Optus last February, CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said the former prime minister was a proven leader who displayed strength, discipline and composure.

The secret relationship between former NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian (left) and disgraced former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire (right) was the subject of a 2021 corruption investigation

Ms Rosmarin said she believed Ms Berejiklian would be a game changer in her new role.

But that role could potentially be clouded by an unfavorable ICAC finding.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Ms Berejiklian through her employer to request comment on this story, but the offer was turned down.

Mr Moses was also approached and declined to comment.