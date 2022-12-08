Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
SportsSports

Is Germany at risk of violent plots by far-right groups?

by Merry
written by Merry
Is Germany at risk of violent plots by far-right groups?

Video duration 24 minutes, 30 seconds

From: Inside story

German police claim that they disrupted a plot by far-right to overthrow the government using force.

German authorities have taken 25 people into custody following raids at 130 locations in the country as part a long investigation.

Police claimed that the detained leaders included a 71-year old prince, a retired senior officer in the military, a judge, as well as a former member of parliament who was far-right.

Prosecutors suspect that the group was planning an attack on parliament.

Far-right parties in Europe have seen political gains in recent decades, especially in Italy where they are leading the coalition government headed by Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni.

So what’s the secret behind the political achievements of Europe’s far right? Are these successes likely to continue?

Presenter: Nastasya Taylor

Guests:

Ben Aris, Founder and Editor-in Chief of bne IntelliNews

Eleonora Poli – Head of Analysis at the Centers for European Policy Network

Paul Jackson – Professor of History of Radicalism and Extremism, University of Northampton

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Heartless’ response to World Cup death

Ex-NFL player’s widow sues Alabama funeral home for...

US sues to block Microsoft buying ‘Call of...

Aston Villa, Man United, Wolves and Liverpool swap...

Ex-Man United assistant Rene Meulensteen praises Portugal manager’s...

Griner’s release raises fresh concerns about fate of...

How the UFC has changed since the last...

US Native American tribes seek to reintroduce indigenous...

Portugal says Ronaldo did not threaten to leave...

J Arunkumar’s tenure as USA men’s head coach...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More