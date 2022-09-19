‘Is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen’: Biden’s response asked about 2024

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Biden made a curious confession in an interview Sunday night, in which he said it remains to be seen whether he will seek the presidency in 2024.

“Are you determined to start running again or are there certain conditions that have to be right?” CBS 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley asked the president in his first sit-down interview with an American journalist in seven months.

The president pointed out that a formal commitment to a new term in office would lead to election and campaign fundraising laws.

“If I were to tell you I’m back in business, all of a sudden a whole bunch of things come into play — requirements that I need to change and move and do in terms of electoral law,” Biden said.

He added that fate may play into whether he will seek the presidency again.

“It is far too early to make such a decision. I have a great respect for fate, so what I do is I do my job… within the time frame that makes sense.”

“I take it the decision wasn’t made in your own head?” said Pelley.

“My intention, as I said to begin with, is for me to run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I will run again? That remains to be seen,” Biden replied. He added that he would pass judgment on what to do “until next year.”

Biden scoffed at criticism of being too old for the job, telling CBS, “I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old.’ And – but I think it has to do with how much energy you have and whether the work you’re doing matches what someone of any age could do.’

The 79-year-old said he hadn’t noticed anything that “I don’t do now that I did before, whether it’s physical or mental, or anything else.”

The president’s response was much less noncommittal than what he and his aides had been saying months prior to the midterm elections.

“The president has repeatedly said he plans to participate in 2024, and I’ll have to leave it at that,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN’s Don Lemon in June.

“The president plans to flee and if he does, I will be his companion. We will run together,” Vice President Kamala Harris also said in June.

At his first press conference in March 2021, Biden said: “The answer is ‘yes’. My plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation.’

Last week, First Lady Jill Biden claimed not to have spoken to her husband about a second run.

‘Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy. So not yet,” she told NBC’s Today. “But I’m sure it will be a discussion.”

But while many Democrats are wondering behind the scenes whether Biden should lead their ticket into 2024, the president’s top aides have quietly hatched their plan for 2024, according to NBC. They’ve used the midterms’ homestretch to test potential 2024 themes, such as branding his performance “promises made, promises kept.”

Meanwhile, other Democrats are already lining up to throw in their hats if Biden doesn’t run for president again.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will be ‘unequivocally, unequivocally’ president if Biden doesn’t, two knowledgeable people told The cover.

“After this by-election is over, he is absolutely going to announce that he will run for president as soon as Biden announces he is not running,” a top California fundraiser with close ties to the Newsom family told TheWrap. ‘No If, and or but. He’ll run if Biden doesn’t.”