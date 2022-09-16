Is Crypto Mining Still Worth It amid the UK Energy Crisis?

Unless you have been living under a rock in 2022, you must have taken note of the energy crisis sweeping the globe. As if the global economy wasn’t already in a great deal of trouble, inflation has been skyrocketing while oil and gas reserves have gone down, causing unprecedented spikes in the utility bills of households and businesses.

When electricity bills start growing at such an alarming rate, it doesn’t bode well for anyone. But the situation is especially detrimental to crypto miners, who use large amounts of power to mine Bitcoin and other PoW cryptocurrencies.

So, how will the energy crisis affect crypto miners in the United Kingdom? Are there any viable alternatives to allow you to benefit from crypto while keeping your electricity bills under control? Let’s find out.

What’s Causing the Present Crisis?

Based on the latest expert estimates, by the fourth quarter of 2022, gas in the United Kingdom will be up 80%, while electricity prices will rise by another 70%. Note that prices already rose dramatically in April, so October will mark the second spike in energy costs.

As with any other good, we need to look at the forces of supply and demand to understand pricing. Gas — used as fuel, heat source, and also to produce electricity — has enjoyed a more or less steady demand. However, supply has become an issue, particularly since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia is a major supplier of gas worldwide, and in Europe in particular. Though the United Kingdom has some of its own reserves, it does import a significant amount of gas from abroad.

But because Western European countries, including the UK, disapprove of Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine, they have cut ties with Russia. In response, the latter has also decreased its gas output and deliveries to the EU and the UK.

This drop in supply left much of the world scrambling to find alternative ways to produce heat and electricity.

How Affected Is the United Kingdom?

Though many countries are affected, the effects seem especially pronounced in the United Kingdom, which has seen the highest spikes in energy costs in Western Europe.

The UK government has developed various schemes to help support businesses and households through the crisis. However, it cannot pay for everything. As a result, UK residents will face steep utility bills in the coming heating season.

Based on the latest data, the average bill for UK households was just under 2,000 pounds per year after the April price increase, almost double the pre-crisis amount. With the October price spike, average annual bills could rise to £3,500 or more. One agency estimates the increase could even reach above £6,000.

Various agencies and authorities warn people to prepare for a harsh winter.

Crypto Mining and Power Consumption

If you are someone who enjoys mining crypto, you were probably concerned about your electricity bills long before the crisis began. After all, Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, both require large amounts of energy.

The reason for this is that older generation cryptos rely on Proof-of-Work protocols. Their respective blockchain networks drain large amounts of electricity while computer nodes perform complex verification tasks.

With PoW consensus mechanisms, the more powerful your hardware is, the better and faster it is at verifying transactions, which increases your chances of mining a new block, i.e., getting those cryptocurrency token rewards successfully.

This was already a problem before when electricity prices were “normal.” But what about now?

In an interview with CryptoSlate, XBTO’s Mas Nakachi stated that “a surge in global energy prices will likely lead to tighter profit margins for bitcoin miners, lowering the overall incentive to mine bitcoin.”

In other words, while you may continue to mine cryptocurrencies as usual, your higher bills will leave a much deeper dent in your budget. As a result, crypto mining will be less cost-efficient. For some miners, it might even stop being profitable altogether.

Simply put, the current global situation is quite unfavourable for cryptocurrency mining. If you have not gotten into it yet but are planning to join, you may want to hold off for now. And in case you already are a crypto miner, you may still want to look for alternative ways to benefit from the crypto market. Luckily, additional avenues of profit exist.

What Can You Do Instead?

The more cost-efficient way to engage with crypto right now is by focusing on trading and investment. Instead of trying to mine your own crypto at exorbitant energy costs, you will be better off using your time and money to devise a well-rounded investment portfolio. Then, you can profit by trading the cryptocurrency tokens already in circulation.

This approach to the crypto space has a number of advantages. Firstly and most importantly: no extra energy bill increases! Since you will not be mining anything, you can expect your bills to rise only as much as everyone else’s.

Secondly, you can enter the crypto market with a far smaller budget this way. Building a proper mining rig usually requires thousands of dollars to secure the best hardware on the market. In contrast, most brokers allow you to open a cryptocurrency investment account with far less money.

The exact requirements vary, but bitcoin-profit.app, for instance, which serves as a hub for multiple brokers, says the minimum deposit is usually $250. There may be platforms out there that ask for even less. That’s a much sweeter pill to swallow for beginner investors.

Furthermore, trading crypto makes you much more flexible than a miner. If you mine crypto, you might be attached to a particular blockchain, only focusing your efforts on mining one cryptocurrency. If something happens to that token and its price suffers, so does your profit.

But when you trade, you can easily diversify and include multiple tokens in your portfolio. Then, even if one fails, you have all your other investments to fall back on. Though the market carries lots of risks, you are better off overall when you don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.

Conclusion

The world is currently facing yet another trying crisis. Energy bills have skyrocketed and will likely continue to do so for another year or two at least. The price disparity is especially painful in the United Kingdom, which has seen some of the steepest increases in energy prices.

Due to the rising gas and electricity costs, cryptocurrency mining has become less profitable. But that doesn’t mean you can’t profit from cryptocurrency anymore. Despite the crisis, if you switch to cryptocurrency trading, you can still taste the benefits the crypto space offers.