Is Cricket Sustainable Amid Climate Change?

An eight-game series between the West Indies and India will conclude Saturday and Sunday in South Florida as the peak of hurricane season in the Gulf and Atlantic approaches. In 2017, two Category 5 storms, Irma and Maria, destroyed cricket stadiums in five countries in the Caribbean.

Matches can last up to five days. Even one-day races can last seven hours or more in blistering conditions. While the rain cleared on July 22 for the 9:30 am opening of the West Indies series in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, players still had to contend with eight hours of sunshine at Queen’s Park Oval in temperatures reaching the low 90s. reached with 60-plus percent humidity.

According to a 2019 report on cricket and climate change, a professional batsman playing for more than a day can generate heat comparable to running a marathon. While marathoners help dissipate heat by wearing shorts and tank tops, wearing pads, gloves and a helmet in cricket limits the ability to evaporate sweat in hot, humid conditions where there is often no shade.

“It’s pretty clear that travel plans are disrupted by weather conditions, along with race scheduling, because of rain, smoke, pollution, dust and heat,” said Daren Ganga, 43, a commentator and former West Indies captain. the impact of climate change on sport in collaboration with the University of the West Indies.

“Action needs to be taken for us to manage this situation,” Ganga said, “because I think we have crossed the tipping point in some areas. We still have the opportunity to pull things back in other areas.”

The International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body, has not yet signed a United Nations Sports and Climate Initiative. The goal is for global sports organizations to reduce their carbon footprint to net-zero emissions by 2050 and inspire the public to urgently think about the issue. While Australia has implemented heat guidelines, and more water breaks are generally allowed during matches, there is no global policy for playing in extreme weather. The cricket council did not respond to a request for comment.