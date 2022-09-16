Is Covid about to bounce back? England’s outbreak flattens off

Covid may be about to flare up again, leading experts claimed today amid signs the virus has already bounced back in parts of England.

Official figures released today showed the nation’s outbreak is smaller than it has been for nearly a year, with just 705,000 people in England thought to be infected – about one in 75.

It marked a 9 percent drop from the previous weekly estimate by the Office for National Statistics.

Although cases have fallen across the country since mid-July, scientists predict they will inevitably rise again in the coming weeks as people spend more time indoors, students return to classrooms and students return to university.

Separate NHS data also shows that Covid admissions are already rising in the South West, raising fears that a similar trend could be seen in the rest of the country.

But experts have said there is no need to panic. Professor Paul Hunter, one of the country’s most respected Covid commentators, from the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that cases “at the moment look like they’ve reached a plateau.”

He added: ‘[The] big issue is how many cases will we see as we head towards christmas. We would expect it to go up.’

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday (September 19) and ceremonial events held over the past week to mark her passing led to suggestions that the massive crowds could fuel the spread of the virus.

However, Professor Hunter said he doesn’t believe the events will “play a major role” in rising rates.

After the platinum anniversary in June, “although cases were rising, they were too fast to be due to the anniversary and it probably had more to do with the school holidays and people going abroad, rather than mass gatherings,” he told MailOnline.

The Women’s Euros, considered another source of mass gatherings, also had little “any real impact” on rates, he added.

Weekly estimates published by the ONS, which are closely monitored by the government, are considered the most accurate way to track the shape of the outbreak in the UK.

Unlike the number of reported infections, which has been wildly inaccurate since the mass testing program was halted in April, it does not rely on Britons testing themselves and reporting the result.

Cases also fell in Wales (28,200, down 11 per cent) and Northern Ireland (33,700, down 12 per cent), although the ONS was not entirely confident in the overall trend.

In Scotland, however, the prevalence rose to 113,500, up 9 percent from the previous week.

The numbers — which reflect the week ending Sept. 5 — are based on swabs from a representative sample that includes thousands of people.

Breaking down by region, cases were found to increase in South West and Yorkshire (1.5 percent prevalence) and The Humber (1.3 percent).

Separate NHS England statistics released yesterday also show a sharp increase in the average number of Covid hospital admissions in the South West, compared to the previous week.

Between September 5 and September 12, the number of admissions in the region increased by almost a fifth (18.9 percent) from an average of 43 per day to 52.

But in total, in the week to September 12, an average of 519 Covid-infected people with the virus were admitted in England – eight times lower than the level at the peak. Not all of these patients are necessarily sick with the virus.

Meanwhile, the figures also reveal that in the week to September 14, there were 4,540 people hospitalized with the virus — the lowest level in three months and seven times lower than the peak of 34,000 in January 2021.

Despite the expected surge in the coming weeks, the Liz Truss government is unlikely to bring back the curbs after her longtime boss Boris Johnson opted for the ‘living with Covid’ approach.

Under the blueprint designed to free Britain from its Covid shackles in a post-lockdown world, mandatory isolation rules, free testing and home counseling were scrapped.

Ministers are instead putting their trust in vaccines, which have dramatically mitigated the threat of the virus over time, turning it into something more akin to the flu — a seasonal virus that the country lives with every year.

Last week saw the official launch of the Covid fall booster program, which is now open to people over 65, carers and pregnant women.

Some 26 million people in the UK will be offered their booster upgrade in the coming months.

And according to data released by NHS England, more than 550,000 had already received their shot as of yesterday (September 15).

Health officials have emphasized that getting a booster is more important than the type of vaccine used, saying the new bivalent vaccines are likely to provide only marginally better protection.

The approach is in line with the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), the panel of top experts that advises the government on the rollout.

It said the reload campaign is needed to keep immunity high this winter and protect the NHS from another spike in admissions as it tries to tackle the record backlog built up during the pandemic.