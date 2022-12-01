Is Cocaine Bear based on a TRUE story?

The new trailer for the upcoming thriller Cocaine Bear has sent the internet reeling after depicting a forest predator eating a ton of drugs and going on a murderous rampage.

The film, directed by Elizabeth Banks, tells the story of a 175-pound black bear who eats tons of cocaine and tears up a Georgia forest while looking for his next high. It will be the last film starring Ray Liotta, who died in his sleep in May at the age of 67.

Cocaine Bear dramatizes the true story of a black bear who in September 1985 swallowed an entire duffel bag containing approximately 70 pounds of cocaine.

The creature swallowed the drug after it fell from a smuggler’s plane — and the drug courier carrying the illegal loot also pounced on its demise.

The real bear was found dead three months later, lying next to an empty bag and 40 open bags of blisters. A medical examiner ruled that he suffered from cerebral hemorrhage, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure and stroke.

His stuffed body is now on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington.

And while that bear didn’t go on a rampage, in Cocaine Bear it continues to terrorize the residents of a Georgia town.

Anyone who gets in the bear’s way will be torn apart in the dark comedy, and even those who want to hide behind bushes or in trees aren’t safe – as the drug-fuelled beast seeks them out and rips them limb from limb.

Cocaine Bear tells the story of a 175-pound black bear who eats tons of cocaine and tears up a Georgia forest while looking for his next high

The bear was seen in the trailer for the new film happily gulping down a bag of weed

He attacks anyone who might get in his way in his drug-fueled rage

The movie is actually based on a true story of a black bear who swallowed an entire duffel bag containing about 70 pounds of cocaine that fell from a drug smuggler’s plane in December 1985. The real Cocaine Bear is pictured here, on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington

The highly anticipated movie stars Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Isiah Whitlock Jr, and of course, Liotta.

In the two-minute trailer, released Wednesday, the stars can be seen prominently as they desperately try to catch the bear rampaging through town. But the real star of the movie seems to be the CGI bear.

The beast is first seen in the clip when some medics approach a cabin, where all they hear are growls and find the bear seemingly huddled in a corner of a back room.

When the male medic suggests leaving, the bear breaks down the door and tackles him right in the face, growling.

The trailer then shows local officials rummaging through the city looking for the missing cocaine that had fallen from a drug smuggler’s plane, with even young children joining in the search.

But in the end, it looks like the bear can beat them all as it continues its murderous rampage.

Commentators on YouTube are now saying the movie, due out in February, looks like a “masterpiece,” with one person writing, “The best movie of 2023 is coming.”

Another commented: ‘A movie about a bear high on cocaine, that’s also Ray Liotta’s last movie appearance ever. This is cinema.’

And a third quipped, “When Nicole Kidman waxed poetic about ‘We come to this place for magic’ in those AMC ads, she was talking about movies like this.”

In one scene, the beast was happily able to lie on its back after gaining enough height

Even those hiding behind trees or bushes are not safe from the bear’s rampage

Meanwhile, city officials work hard to track down all the missing cocaine that fell from a drug smuggler’s plane.

The film has already received critical acclaim based on the trailer on YouTube

In real life, however, the story isn’t nearly as exciting – although the bear gained some fame and traveled the country after his death.

Andrew Thornton II, a notorious Lexington drug police officer turned drug smuggler, unloaded the cocaine from his plane while flying over Georgia in 1985

The story begins when Andrew Thornton II, a notorious Lexington drug police officer turned drug smuggler, unloaded packages of Columbia cocaine while flying over a Georgia forest in September 1985.

He then jumped from the plane to his death, after becoming entangled in his parachute.

Thornton’s body was later found in Knoxville, Tennessee with night vision goggles on his face and Gucci loafers on his feet.

He had knives, a pair of handguns, $4,500 in cash, and a duffel bag filled with about 75 pounds of cocaine worth $15 million at the time.

Nearly 30 years later, the owners of the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall—wanting to preserve the state’s heritage—decided to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what happened to the bear.

They eventually learned that after his death he had been groomed and put on display at Georgia’s Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

mr. Bear, as co-owner Whit Hiler of Kentucky for Kentucky affectionately calls him, then spent some time in storage, from where he was stolen.

The bear eventually resurfaced in the private collection of preserved animals of country legend Waylon Jennings in Las Vegas, United States Courier journal reports.

But by the time Hiler and his crew found the bear, it was serving as a decoration in a traditional Chinese medicine store in Reno, Nevada.

The owner eventually agreed to sell the bear to the mall as long as they paid $200.

Since then, Cocaine Bear has become a Kentucky staple, with people flocking to the Lexington mall from all over the world to get a look at the infamous beast.