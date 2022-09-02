Is Cara Delevingne in crisis? The once glossy model seems a shadow of her former self

As she pulls on a pipe in her car, she looks ashen, with sunken cheeks and dark circles around her eyes. The glow that propelled her to enormous fortune and worldwide fame has faded.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne’s famously goofy charm is also a thing of the past. Instead, there’s a jaded eccentricity as she roams around Los Angeles alone and visits a sex shop on a weekday afternoon.

She was also seen sipping an unknown liquid from a pipette and apparently “sending” it while parked.

A few weeks after celebrating her 30th birthday in a hedonistic frenzy with friends including Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie on a yacht, Cara’s life isn’t looking very bright right now.

Her tanned limbs are riddled with bruises and the psoriasis she suffers from in times of stress has flared up again.

A friend who saw her in Ibiza comments: ‘She was messier out there than she’d been in a while, but she says she’s fine, it’s okay to turn 30 and have a great time.

“She’ll think the pictures are funny — she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way she’s living her life and says she’s all right.”

However, it doesn’t quite look like that. And recent interviews have only heightened the concern.

When she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show in July to complement her role in the Disney+ hit Only Murders In The Building, she attempted to perform a magic trick and was visibly shaking while holding up a playing card.

“Can you see how much my hand is shaking?” she asked. “Yeah, is that part of the trick?” The American host Fallon responded.

A subsequent interview on another US show, Live With Kelly And Ryan, saw her chatty answers and rubbed her hands with such force that the sound was picked up by microphones.

And at the Met Gala in May, she attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, appearing in an unflattering red suit that she opened to reveal her naked, gold-painted torso. “The nipple should be free,” she explained.

Cara does have ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), which may be the cause of the apparent jittery behavior, but there are fears she may be heading for a trap.

No one needs to remember that her mother Pandora struggled with addiction when Cara was a girl.

Sometimes Pandora, the daughter of Sir Jocelyn Stevens, the publishing magnate, and Jane Sheffield, Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting, even moved out of the family home to try to protect the children from the trauma.

Pandora recently said, “You’re either an addict or you’re not. I’m. I’m paranoid that the girls might be drinking too much or taking too many drugs – understandable I guess. I’ll talk to them about it. They say, “I’m okay, Mom” ​​or, “I’m this or I’m that,” but they’re not addicts.”

The effect of this instability on Cara was severe. She said, “I was a caring kid and wanted to make sure everyone was okay. It didn’t feel wrong. But looking back, I think, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t have been put in that position.’ ‘

At the age of 15, Cara had a nervous breakdown. “Everything I hadn’t dealt with yet surfaced. I had no coping skills. Instead of being able to breathe or take a moment, I tried to bang my head against a tree to knock myself out.”

Further fear arose because of her sexuality. Cara, who describes herself as pansexual, said: “Growing up as a queer kid was isolating and at times difficult to navigate.

“My sisters did their best to be there for me, but it was something I had to go through myself to really know who I was. I am still on that journey and will be for the rest of my life.’

An escape came through Sarah Doukas of modeling agency Storm – her daughter and Cara were best friends and she suggested Cara, a boarder at Bedales, try it out on camera.

Although she actually wanted to be an actress or rock drummer, she was sensationally successful almost immediately.

In 2012 and 2013, Cara became the new It girl of fashion. By the age of 20, with her signature bushy eyebrows and quirky personality, she was a standout star.

In total, she has been on the cover of Vogue 15 times. In addition to countless editorial shoots, she has also done more lucrative commercial work for major brands.

She is currently an ambassador for Dior and Puma and has apparently earned over £50 million from modeling.

But she said, “A few years later I realized that modeling was not good for me physically or emotionally and that I should try other things.”

She later added, “Money isn’t everything. You get to the point where you think, ‘Oh, I’ve made money, but I’m so deeply unhappy and alone.’ ‘

In another interview, she said, “Modelling is not satisfying. It’s not! Especially if you often don’t make your voice heard. I always wanted to be an actor. That was always something I knew since I was a kid.’

Her acting career has been successful – she starred in the hit series Carnival Row and has plans to shoot some movies next year.

But I heard she canceled several interviews last month to promote the American comedy series Only Murders In The Building.

Her performance as the artist girlfriend of Selena Gomez’s character has received mixed reviews.

And then there’s the matter of her private life. She’s apparently been single since she split from actress Ashley Benson in 2020, and I’m told there may be feelings of being left behind by friends and former lovers.

Singer Rita Ora, who was so close to Cara that they called each other “wifey,” married director Taika Waititi this summer.

Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy – who spent a stint with Cara in LA last year – also just got married. Anya called Cara “baby munchkin” on social media and said, “You are everything,” and they were seen holding hands at fashion shows.

A flirty friendship with co-star Selena Gomez also seems to have faded, after the two got matching rose tattoos last year and were seen watching basketball.

In January, Cara was reportedly spotted in a bar with longtime friend Sienna Miller.

But Miller was then – and remains – madly in love with her handsome young boyfriend, model Oli Green.

All this meant that the birthday girl was surrounded by coupled friends on her yacht in Formentera, Spain.

However, they had a great time. Cara and her friends, including older sister Poppy and model Adwoa Aboah, also spent time in a rented villa in Ibiza, where Cara was throwing a party.

The house was decorated with giant imitation mushrooms, apparently in reference to the practice of microdosing with mushroom-derived hallucinogens.

Meanwhile, Cara has talked about trying to “manifest” a baby by buying baby clothes and shoes.

Her sense of loneliness has only been enhanced by her living situation.

She recently sold the LA marquee she owned with Poppy for four years.

The two decked it out eccentrically, with a brass toilet, vintage bar, Playboy pinball machine, stripper pole and an 11ft bed.

A friend says she thinks Cara has felt “untethered” by leaving the house.

She stays very close to Poppy, who has also been a model, but they are both trying to make it as actresses, and they apparently felt it would be easier to have some distance between them.

Of course she has many friends. One of the most loyal is Georgia May Jagger, the model daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall.

The two became close when they were young, living together in London for a time when Cara’s career took off.

It is said that Georgia and her family were very concerned about Cara at this point – when Cara was famously depicted dropping what looked like a wrapper of cocaine outside her door – and arranged for her to spend a month at the Jagger house. in Mustique, to recover and recharge its batteries.

Maybe she needs another break like that?

From the outside you should say yes, but apparently Cara’s family isn’t too concerned about her.

Her godmother Joan Collins notes that she is “a very free girl.”

But is she happy?