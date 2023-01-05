Is Brooklyn Beckham Trying To Be Salt Bae? Aspiring ‘chef’ debuts with the same black gloves in cooking video

Brooklyn Beckham appears to be channeling viral TikTok sensation Salt Bae by donning a pair of black gloves in his latest cooking tutorial.

The aspiring chef, 23, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video showing how to make a traditional Sunday dinner “Michelin style.”

He was joined by former Michelin chef Kevin Lee to present the tutorial, which featured Brooklyn roasting after fans claimed the beef was too raw when served.

In the video, Brooklyn wore a gray hoodie with the sleeves rolled up and initially went gloveless as he began preparing the meal.

But then he seemed to be channeling the Turkish butcher — who gained fame for his skillful meat cutting — as he donned a pair of black gloves to coat the beef in a thick layer of butter.

Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckhams have proven themselves to be long-time fans of the internet sensation, as they’ve made their best impressions of the restaurateur in the past.

Black gloves in cooking videos have become a viral TikTok trend and while it’s not clear who originally started the craze, it’s believed to be Salt Bae – whose real name is Nusret Gökçe.

The chef had to start wearing gloves to cook in 2018 to avoid a health code violation at his New York restaurant, according to GK.

Article 81 of the New York City health code prohibits bare-handed contact with ready-to-eat food, prompting him to introduce the new measure.

Salt Bae then chose to cook wearing a pair of black gloves, which have now become an iconic look synonymous with the star, and more video chefs also started choosing the same color gloves.

And Brooklyn is the latest to adopt the recognizable look, having proved his longtime fan with his witty impression of the talented chef.

In January 2018, Brooklyn met Salt Bae while dining at his NYC restaurant NUSR-ET and was seen mimicking the chef’s iconic move of sprinkling salt.

Brooklyn, who was a photography student at the time, was shown trying to perform his signature salt sprinkle, before panning the camera to show Salt Bae himself at his side.

Brooklyn seemed seduced by the expert skill as he turned to the camera in disbelief, saying simply, “Great!”

And his admiration for the cooking expert seems to run in the family, as David had also tried the iconic litter a few days earlier.

While dining with his chef Gordon Ramsay and his family, David took inspiration from the chef-turned-viral sensation, Salt Bae, when he did the infamous elbow scatter.

Captioning the “Nice Try” video, the sport star did his best with the infamous sprinkle, but it turned out to be more of a mess than a success, completely missing the basics with banana slices hitting the counter top.

Just weeks after his impression, David had the pleasure of taking his wife Victoria and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper to Salt Bae’s eatery NUSR-ET.

While documenting the meal on Instagram, he watched as Salt Bae himself gave him steak from a dangerously sharp knife, before his younger brood also tried the Instagram sensation’s famous salt-strewing technique.

In a clip shared on Salt Bae’s own page, David’s sons Romeo and Cruz along with daughter Harper were seen trying out his famous culinary move while proving their long-standing adoration for the star.