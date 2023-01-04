Is Britain’s appetite for electric cars waning? Order waiting times drop 13% in 3 months

Wait times for new orders for electric cars have fallen by 13.2 percent in the past three months, according to a new study.

Motorists who buy an electric vehicle in January on average can wait up to 28 weeks for their car to arrive, compared to 35 weeks for orders placed in October.

Experts say this is due to a surge in production after two years of parts shortages that led to a backlog of orders.

However, cost-of-living concerns are also weighing on demand, as consumers delay major purchases.

The report comes just a week after photos emerged of huge queues at Tesla Supercharger sites in Britain over the Christmas period, with drivers forced to wait hours to charge their expensive electric cars as they traveled to visit friends and family.

Tesla is one of the brands with the greatest decrease in waiting times for new models. In fact, they have completely evaporated, the report says.

In recent months, Elon Musk’s car brand was selling vehicles faster than it could import them into the UK.

Yet today it has hundreds of its popular £48,500 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in stock for instant delivery, some heavily discounted by more than £7,000, according to market research by specialist website, Electrifying.com. .

Tesla not only has examples of the popular Model 3 (left) and Model Y (right) available, but is also offering discounts of up to £7,000

Only THREE electric cars sold in Britain cost less than £30,000 Britons are being locked out of electric car ownership because there are no affordable battery-powered models in showrooms, according to a review of vehicle costs. While the cheapest petrol engine, the Dacia Sandero, starts from £12,995 in the UK, the cheapest electric car is double that at £25,995. In fact, there are only three new battery cars in UK showrooms today that cost less than £30,000, and some of the smallest EVs on the market have skyrocketed in recent months and now cost as much as Same as an executive gasoline saloon.

He believes wait times for electric cars have shrunk as drivers pause shopping amid higher energy costs and cost-of-living concerns.

This drop in demand has been matched by a gradual increase in supply as production picks up after the pandemic and other global events.

Motorists may also be discouraged from switching to electric vehicles due to growing concerns that there are not enough public charging devices available and that the grid cannot keep up with a surge in electricity demand from millions of battery-powered cars.

Images of huge queues forming at public electric car charging places over the festive period have reignited concerns about the country’s lack of charging infrastructure.

Industry experts and electric car owners have called on the government to install faster devices to enable quicker charging times, especially outside the capital and on motorway services when motorists need to top up their batteries during business trips. long distance.

Currently, of the 36,752 public charging points available in the UK, 11,515 (31%) are installed in Greater London compared to 1,106 in the North East, the latest figures show.

A central London borough has more charging points than six of Britain’s largest regional cities combined; Westminster, with almost 1,500 devices, has more than the 1,412 available in Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham.

With the UK aiming to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030, the government wants to have 300,000 public charging devices by the end of the decade.

The electric cars you can get your hands on quickly, and the ones you can’t…

Order a £30,000 Renault Zoe today and it should be delivered in May, dealers told Electrifying.com

The new Renault Mégane E-Tech is also subject to delivery times of up to four months

Last summer, Electrifying said some battery models were subject to delivery delays of more than a year, and some brands, including MG Motor, closed order books for some battery models due to high demand.

However, that is not the case for all car manufacturers today,

Other electric models with short lead times this month include Renault’s £30,000 Zoe and £37,000 Megane E-Tech, with some dealers offering delivery in just four weeks.

Order one of Volvo’s £45,000 XC40 Recharge SUVs today and it should be delivered within three months, which is a significantly shorter wait time than consumers will experience when trying to buy an EV from some rival brands.

A £51,000 Audi Q4 e-tron or £64,000 BMW iX3, for example, have waiting times of nine months, the website said.

Volvo dealers said they can deliver a new XC40 Recharge in three months.

SUVs of similar size, such as the Audi Q4 e-tron (left) and BMW iX3 (right), have longer delivery lead times of up to nine months.

Customers waiting for a new Volkswagen will also find that they are waiting longer than expected, with delivery not expected for at least 10 months on all its electric models.

Electrifying.com Founder and CEO Ginny Buckley said: “The news that wait times are decreasing significantly will be welcomed by many, however it also signals a change in consumer behavior driven by the cost of living crisis.

“If the auto industry is going to go through this turbulent time, it must think about the impact of prioritizing the production of SUVs and more premium models.

“As we start the new year, we need to start seeing more affordable cars on the market to encourage private buyers to make the switch; There are only three electric cars available at the moment priced under £30,000 and the lack of affordable models is having a detrimental effect on the market.”