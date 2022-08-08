Is brain fog limited to humans?

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Is brain fog a condition limited to humans? “Infectious Disease and Cognition in Wild Populations,” a recently published article in Trends in ecology and evolution, answers that question. A review of the studies examines whether learning, memory, and problem solving are affected by infection, not just in humans, but in species across the animal kingdom.

Lead author Hamilton College associate professor of biology Andrea K. Townsend had just completed a study looking at the influence of infectious diseases on the problem-solving performance of American crows. She was amazed at how few studies she could find comparing the effects of disease on cognition in other species. Spurred on by the fact that so many people have contracted COVID and experienced brain fog, as well as the goal of bringing all existing studies together for comparison, she collected and analyzed existing studies with her co-authors Kendra B. Sewall and Dana M. Hawley ( Virginia Tech) and Anne S. Leonard (University of Nevada, Reno).

They found that species in the animal kingdom, from humans and rats to birds and bees, show signs of cognitive impairment with disease. The reasons for this are variable, including damage by the parasite, immune response to infection, lack of motivation of sick individuals to perform a cognitive task, malnutrition, and even changes in the host microbiome.

“I think it was surprising to me how little is known. We are seeing an accelerated emergence of all these infectious diseases, and yet we know very little about how disease can affect cognition and the implications of this for wildlife as well as for humans. said Townsend.

Cognitive impairments associated with disease have the potential to affect entire ecological communities. For example, bees infected with certain pathogens have trouble learning the scents and colors of the most prolific flowers. “This is a really bad outcome, if you’re a bee, because the success of foraging depends on the ability to efficiently find the most productive flowers,” added Townsend. This can have a negative impact on bee populations, as well as on the flowers, which depend on bees for pollination.

As wildlife continues to be affected by a changing climate and disrupted environments, cognitive impairment can exacerbate the effects of disease. In disturbed environments, animals tend to be stressed, and stressed animals are more likely to get sick, which could impair their cognitive abilities. At the same time, these cognitive skills can be especially important in these changing, stressful environments, where cognitive skills (such as flexible decision-making and innovation) can give them a behavioral buffer.

“So here you might have a snowball effect where animals in stressed environments are more likely to get sick and have their cognitive skills compromised. Then they’re less able to cope with these stressful, changing environments because of their diminished cognitive abilities.” could increase the cost of environmental change for some wildlife,” explains Townsend.

“We are also living in a period of accelerated disease emergence, which will likely have many contributing factors. For example, climate change is changing the range of many insects that transmit diseases. In North America, the range of mosquitoes, ticks, and other vectors is expanding. northward. This is a problem because these ranges spread to populations of naive hosts that have never experienced the diseases they have before, so they don’t have immunity to these infections and are probably very susceptible to them,” Townsend said.

Among the future questions Townsend may seek answers to are:

What is the potential for cognitive impairment to accelerate or exacerbate population decline as new diseases emerge in wildlife populations?

How does disease pressure affect cognitive performance at the population level and how does that affect the survival and reproduction of diseased individuals within those populations?

What are the long-term consequences of infection? Do infections that animals experience when they are young have long-term consequences for their cognitive performance and fitness?

How can animals evolve in response to disease? For example, will the perception of potential disease signals increase in populations with new disease pressures?

