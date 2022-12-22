Is Blue a boy or girl? Thousands of 90s kids are just realising the dog from Blue’s Clues is a girl

It follows after many thought the Blue Heeler pup from the TV show ‘Bluey’ was a boy

But thousands are only now realizing that the adored dog is a girl, not a boy

Thousands of adults who grew up in the 90s watching the popular children’s show “Blue’s Clues” are only now realizing that the animated dog, Blue, is a girl.

The show hosted by Steve Burns is joined by Blue as she searches for a trail of paw print clues she left behind. During each episode, Steve tries to figure out what Blue has planned for the day through the clues.

While the show launched in the US in 1996, many who thought Blue was a boy were shocked to find out they were wrong for the past 26 years.

The realization comes after TikTok user Emily shared a video explaining how she thought both Blue and the main character of the current kids’ show ‘Bluey’ were both boys.

‘Blue Clues’ was a popular children’s show in the 1990s in which host Steve (pictured at the back right of the window) and animated dog Blue (pictured at the front) tried to find the clues the dog left around the house. But thousands have just realized that Blue is a girl, not a boy

It comes after TikTok user Emily shared a video explaining how she thought both Blue (pictured) and the main character of the current kids show 'Bluey' were boys. It's believed that most viewers thought both characters were boys because of stereotypes around colors and genders – and the fact that Blue doesn't speak

“Wow, if I got a dime for every time I thought a blue dog was a boy…I’d have two nickels…which isn’t much, but it’s weird that it happened twice” , said Emily in the video, recording herself behind an image of the two characters.

It’s believed that most viewers thought both characters were boys because of stereotypes around colors and genders – and the fact that Blue doesn’t speak.

On the other hand, six-year-old pup Bluey and her family are all talking dogs, and the show covers a wide variety of topics from deafness to infertility and even ADHD.

But some have also mistaken Bluey for a boy – even a US CBS commentator at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City was wrong in describing the Bluey wagon.

The Australian TV show ‘Bluey’ is about a six-year-old blue heeler dog named Bluey (front picture) and her adventures with family (also pictured) and friends. But some have also mistaken Bluey for a boy

After the video was posted to TikTok, comments quickly flooded with those who couldn’t believe they didn’t know Blue was a girl.

“I knew Bluey was a girl, BUT BLUE FROM BLUES CLUE IS A GIRL?” one person wrote.

‘No, but didn’t Blue have a girlfriend?? The pink dog??’ another added, but a third person pointed out that Magenta was also a girl.

“Wait what?” a third added in disbelief.

Another said, “I knew Blue was a girl. It took me a while to realize that Bluey is a girl too.”

Others said they understand the shows are probably trying to break stereotypes.

“I appreciate kids’ shows trying to get rid of the whole blue = boy pink = girl thing, but I didn’t know blue was a girl until I was growing up,” said one woman.

Another admitted that they even watch Bluey as an adult.

“Blue ran so Bluey could run,” another joked.

But some claim they knew all along that both dogs were girls.