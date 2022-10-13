Is this Australia's BEST formal entrance of all time

<!–

A lavish Year 12 formal entrance with a group of teenagers sporting dapper suits being whisked off in expensive cars and Harley Davidsons has gone viral online.

Paul Chilingeryan, 19, posted footage on TikTok of his younger brother Alex’s extravagant trip to his end of school dance in western Sydney on September 23.

The clip — which has since garnered 464,800 views and nearly 35,000 likes — shows Alex and several pals posing in front of a Mercedes AMG G Wagon, which retails for $365,091, outside a home.

As they begin their journey, Alex and his friends can be seen sitting in the Mercedes as it follows two men roaring down the road on motorbikes.

Footage posted on TikTok shows Alex (left) posing in front of the black Mercedes AMG G Wagon

On arrival, the Harley Davidsons lead the procession into the venue’s driveway before seconds later the boys enter the black SUV.

‘The boys loved it. They were all really excited and they were screaming,” Chilingeryan told Daily Mail Australia.

‘When we just came in and it was like all eyes on us. Lots of people staring and taking pictures.’

While Alex was planning transport arrangements, Mr Chilingeryan said he came up with the idea of ​​mediation and contacted his uncles and brothers to see who could offer their vehicles for the afternoon.

The group of candidates then organized to meet at one person’s house before going to the event all together in a car.

Sir. Chilingeryan said it was a formal custom to find a flashy entrance – but theirs seemed to take the cake.

“It’s a formula everyone hands in,” he said.

‘While I was there I saw a few parents dropping off kids in classic cars, but there was nothing like ours.’

Social media users praised Mr Chilingeryan, captioning his video “best formal entrance”, for going above and beyond to make the milestone extra special for his sibling.

‘The best entrance ever,’ one man agreed.

Pictured: Alex and his friends pose with Harley Davidsons before their Year 12 party

The Harley Davidsons led the procession into the room, followed by the boys in the black SUV

Another added: ‘Well done your brother.’

“Cracking entrance for the boys,” said a third.

Others, however, were not impressed by the dropout.

“So embarrassing,” said one man.

“Couldn’t think of anything worse,” chimed in another

‘”Best formal entrance”… bunch of guys on s*** bikes with no dates in sight.. yeah, no,’ read another comment.