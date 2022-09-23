Is apocalypse coming this weekend? Wild conspiracy theory suggests world is going to end TOMORROW

A wild conspiracy theory suggesting the world will end tomorrow has gone viral on TikTok – leaving many people online terrified.

It all started when a video showing German politician Friedrich Merz claiming that something dramatic was going to happen on September 24 was posted on Twitter.

The clip showed Friedrich, who serves as head of the European country’s Christian Democratic Union, speaking at a rally back in February, but when it was re-shared on social media last week, his chilling words sent shockwaves through the web.

‘Dear colleagues… This September 24, 2022 will be a day that will remain in our memories, as a day when we will say: “I remember exactly where I was,” he said in the video.

“What the hell are they planning on September 24, 2022?” The Twitter user captioned the clip.

However, it has since been reported that Friedrich actually misspoke during his speech and that he was actually referring to February 24, not September 24 – which is the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

He reportedly corrected himself moments later, but that part was edited out of the video – resulting in an online frenzy.

Soon, many people began to theorize about what he might have meant – and wild rumors that an apocalypse was coming began to spread across the Internet.

People started sharing their thoughts on TikTok, with videos about it getting more than 12 million views in total.

And while some think it’s all a load of bologna, others are convinced something big is about to happen this Saturday.

“Something bad is going to happen,” said one user TikTokin a video that was viewed more than three million times.

‘It could be a zombie apocalypse or a complete mass destruction of the Earth or the outbreak of World War 3. I’ll keep you posted… Unless, you know, we all die.’

“There are a lot of things clicking together that are really worrying,” another user listed in a clip that was viewed nearly two million times.

‘I think it will be a global blackout for a few days. It can be a big reset. If my computer goes haywire, what do you do?

‘You draw the current. You wait 10 seconds and you plug it back in. Maybe we’ll do something similar with the world.’

Adding to the suspicion, Fox’s animated show The Simpsons had a segment about the world ending in the nine episodes of its 24th season — which some believe could correspond to September 24 or September 24.

In the episode, Homer Simpson became obsessed with preparing for doomsday, despite his friends and family telling him he’s ridiculous.

Eventually, however, a burst of radiation knocked out all electrical systems in the country before zooming out to show a giant meteor heading straight for Earth.

The Simpsons has eerily predicted events in the past – it featured a scene that showed famous performing duo Siegfried and Roy being attacked by a tiger before a similar event took place in real life, and one episode even featured Donald Trump as President of the United States several years before he was elected.

It also predicted that America would beat Sweden at the Olympics and that Lady Gaga would perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

Among some of the theories about what could go down on the 24th, people have pointed out that a solar flare is set to hit Earth this weekend, as reported by SpaceWeather.com – However Tech.HindustanTimes.com claimed that the worst that could happen from the flare is a few ‘radio blackouts and GPS jams.’

Others have suggested that September 24 will be the day Trump announces his plans to run for president again in the upcoming 2024 election.