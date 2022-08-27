Is America on the verge of a new housing collapse? Mountain West and Sun Belt overvalued by 72%

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if a recession hits, experts warn — and real estate in some parts of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but has now made his forecasts even bleaker. Fortune reported on Wednesday.

It comes amid ongoing discussions about whether the US is already in a recession, with the country recording two consecutive quarters of negative growth — the traditional definition of such a slump.

The news is particularly bad for people who have bought homes in what Fortune calls “bubbly” markets, with Boise in Idaho, Charlotte in North Carolina and Austin in Texas all being called the most overvalued markets.

But a total of 180 other areas in the US have properties that are considered overvalued, many of which are highly desirable.

They include LA, Orlando, Seattle and Indianapolis, where real estate is estimated to be 30 percent overvalued.

Homes in Houston are about 34.5 percent overvalued, while homes in Montana are 25 percent overvalued.

Picturesque Bend in Oregon — regularly named one of the best places to live in the United States — has 43.8 percent overvalued homes, according to Moody’s, while Billings in Montana is 25 percent overvalued.

REVEALED: America’s Overvalued Territories While Boise, Charlotte and Austin are the top three in the US for overvalued properties, 180 other areas in the country also have real estate values ​​that Moody’s warns are too high. They contain: Los Angeles/Long Beach: 30.3% Ogden Clearfield (Utah): 50.6% Seattle-Tacoma: 29.5% Orlando: 30.4% Denver-Fort Collins: 42.7% Houston: 34.5% Indianapolis: 29.5% Burlington, Vermont 27% Columbus, Ohio 29.4% Grand Rapids (Michigan) 45.6% Las Vegas: 53.3% Bend (Oregon) 43.8% Invoices (Montana) 25% Rapid City (South Dakota): 44.2% Atlanta: 35.3% Charleston: 35.6%

It comes weeks after the US Central Bank raised the benchmark rate to 2.5 percent, and another hike to 3.4 percent is expected by the end of the year as the Fed tries to tame inflation.

Those rate hikes are expected to plunge the US into recession, and are likely to lower real estate costs as well, as it becomes too expensive for many to get a mortgage, causing demand to tighten.

The most overrated areas are mostly in the Mountain West and Sunbelt.

Boise, Idaho — where housing prices skyrocketed during the pandemic, as masses of expensive Bay Area and wider California cities traded for the bustling city of Idaho — is the most overvalued area, Zandi said.

Boise, where the current average home is worth $526,050 according to Zillow, is nearly 72 percent overvalued, though a recession is only expected to wipe out 20 percent of home prices.

Charlotte in North Carolina is the second most overvalued place at 66 percent, with Austin in third place at 61 percent.

Charlotte, North Carolina, is 66 percent overvalued, with an average home of $406,137 right now – and Austin, Texas is 61 percent overvalued, with an average of $661,337.

Flagstaff, Arizona ($668,845) is overvalued by 61 percent, while Nashville, Tennessee ($460,447) is 54 percent overvalued and Miami ($552,082) is 34 percent.

It’s unclear why up to 20 percent of home prices are expected to be wiped out in those overvalued areas, rather than the full amount that experts believe are overvalued.

Only a handful of places were considered undervalued — the most undervalued is Decatur, Illinois, where the average home is $92,129, undervalued by 6 percent.

Montgomery, Alabama ($135,742) is 2.6 percent undervalued and Grant’s Pass, Oregon ($418,440) is 3.1 percent.

The housing stock is at its highest level since April 2009 as sellers struggle to get rid of their property as mortgages have become more expensive, and other financial pressures – high gas prices, rising grocery costs – are still felt.

According to Freddie Mac, mortgage rates have nearly doubled since January, to 5.13 percent for a 30-year loan.

The Fed’s attempt to curb inflation by slowing spending has led to a marked slowdown in home sales.

Moody’s Analytics assesses each quarter whether local economic fundamentals, including local income levels, can support local house prices.

Their latest data, shared with Fortune, showed that 183 of the country’s 413 largest regional housing markets are “overvalued” by more than 25 percent.

And nationally, house prices are also likely to fall, Zandi said.

He predicts that US house prices across the country will fall between zero and -5 percent over the next 12 months, a more pessimistic forecast than in June, when Moody’s Analytics expected US house prices to remain unchanged.

If the US enters a recession, things will get worse: house prices fall between 5 and 10 percent.

In the 183 overvalued areas, homes could fall 15-20 percent in a recession.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, has made his housing market forecasts even more pessimistic

The 10 cities that have seen the largest share of price cuts in the past month can be seen above

Although home sales declined, prices remain solidly strong, with a national median selling price of $403,800 in July, up 10.8 percent from a year ago.

Moody’s Analytics is not an outlier.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said Tuesday that the outlook for home sales is even bleaker than the Fed has said, and that the “worst is yet to come” for home prices.

He tweeted on Tuesday that he had been “bearish about housing” for months – meaning he predicted a significant slump in the market.

A bear market is one where prices drop and people sell.

He added a chart showing the dramatic decline and said, “Well, I feel justified.”

Sales of new single-family homes hit their lowest level in nearly seven years in July, falling 12.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000.

Fitch Ratings said US home prices would fall as much as 15 percent, and Robert Shiller, an economist who correctly predicted the 2008 housing crisis, thinks there’s a good chance home prices could fall by more than 10 percent.

A study published by real estate agency redfin on Monday, a large proportion of home sellers cut their asking price in July, particularly in former pandemic boomtowns.

Boise saw 70 percent of lists cut in July, up from just a third a year ago.

In Denver, 58 percent of home listings were reduced last month, while 56 percent of Salt Lake City home listings were dropped from the original asking price.

“Individual home sellers and builders were both quick to cut their prices early this summer, mainly because they had unrealistic expectations of both price and timelines,” said Boise Redfin agent Shauna Pendleton.

“They overpriced because their neighbor’s house sold for an exorbitant price a few months ago, and they expected to receive multiple offers the first weekend because they heard stories of that happening,” she added.

A housing project is on display in Boise, where last month 70% of home listings were cut below the original asking price as sellers faced their “unreasonable expectations.”

In Denver, 58 percent of home listings were reduced last month

Home prices remain solidly strong, with a national median selling price of $403,800 in July, up 10.8% from a year ago, and just below the June record high

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stood at 5.13 percent this week

My advice to sellers is to price their home correctly from the start, accept that the market has slowed down and understand that it can take longer than 30 days to sell. If someone sells a nice house in a desirable neighborhood, he doesn’t have to drop in price.’

While industry data shows house prices across the country and in nearly every market remain higher than they were a year ago, the number of supply cuts has increased dramatically as sellers’ high expectations match the cold reality.

Redfin said the national share of homes for sale with price declines hit an all-time high in July.

None of the 97 cities included in the analysis had less than 15 percent of home listings reduced from their original asking price.

More than half of the cities with the largest share of price declines — Boise, Denver, Tacoma, Sacramento, Phoenix, San Diego and Portland — were among the 20 housing markets to cool the fastest in the first half of 2022.

Redfin notes that those markets had attracted dozens of eager homebuyers during the pandemic, as tech workers and other white-collar workers fled the more expensive markets and pushed home prices up in smaller cities.