Is Albania the destination of the summer? TikTok users go wild for land

From the crystal clear turquoise waters to exclusive beach clubs and high-end restaurants, Albania is proving to be a surprising summer vacation hit with social media users.

The destination, which lies between Montenegro and Greece, has seen huge popularity following the pandemic, with many British holidaymakers traveling to the country.

Travel experts credit social media for promoting Albania as an “under-the-radar destination,” said Ellie Marr, an Albania specialist at Regent Holidays. The times: ‘They are big social media users there and they have responded to that.’

She continued, “It just so happens that people have seen it in pictures, heard about it and realize it’s a beautiful country because of its coast and natural beauty.”

Meanwhile, TikTok videos featuring the popular seaside resort of Ksamil have already been viewed more than 60 million times on the platform.

Many social media users brag about how it is an unfamiliar location, which is only a fraction of the price of neighboring countries such as Greece and Croatia.

In one video shared by UK user @_Reena_rai, she described “five reasons to visit the Riveria” and said: “It’s basically Greece on a budget. The beaches are beautiful, you can always get a sunbed.

‘It is very quiet and not touristy. The food is absolutely incredible and the wine is super cheap.’

Another person @Elisolidum shared a clip they called ‘the most underrated country in Europe’ and said: ‘You have mountains, beaches, beautiful villages.

“For such a small country, Albania has almost everything. It’s also one of the most affordable countries I’ve ever traveled to, so it’s perfect for budget travelers and backpackers.

“Every day was pure adventure…there are so many cute villages to explore and things to discover.”

Marr called it “one of the last true budget destinations in Europe” and suggested its popularity will only continue to grow as the cost of living hits Britons.

TikTok users point to the affordable food and drink (left) and lack of tourists (right) drawing them to the area

Visitors can pick up a bottle of wine in the supermarket for £5.30 (728 lek), while a pint of beer costs just £1.10.

Meanwhile, Marr revealed that a three-course meal could be anywhere from £10 to £22 (3,000 lek).

Meals range from seafood, including mussels, as well as pizza and pasta dishes.