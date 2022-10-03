Is a US recession the best thing that can happen to emerging economies? 

The writer is head of emerging markets economics at Citi

“US recession now!” doesn’t really seem like the most obvious battle cry for emerging economies. Still, the fact is that a US recession may well be necessary to make room for a reliable decline in US real interest rates and a reliable weakening of the dollar.

And that easing of monetary conditions in the US would certainly benefit emerging economies right now. The recent tightening of those conditions has had quite dire consequences for them. It has eroded their access to international capital markets; increased the risk of default, especially for low-income countries; and destabilized their currencies, pushing price stability even further out of the grasp of even the most adept central bank.

The idea that capital flows to emerging markets will return in the wake of a US recession has some history to back it up. Two episodes are particularly worth considering: the early 1990s and the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The US experienced recessions from 1990 and 2007 that lasted eight months and 18 months respectively. Both periods led to a meaningful easing of monetary conditions in the US, helping to kick-start capital inflows to emerging economies after a period of risk aversion not unlike anything we’ve experienced recently.

In 1992, for example, the international capital markets provided net loans to emerging economies amounting to about 1 percent of GDP after taking money from them for nearly 10 years. By 2010, that flow had risen to 2 percent of GDP after two barren years in which the Lehman crisis and its aftermath unfolded.

It must be said that both episodes ended badly: the rise in capital flows in the early 1990s came to an abrupt halt with the Tequila crisis in Mexico at the end of 1994. And the growth in capital inflows after the financial crisis ended in a series of Bumps: A sharp sell-off in asset prices towards the end of 2011 and the “taper tantrum” that began in the spring of 2013 when the Federal Reserve rocked the market by tightening monetary policy.

It is also true that these two ‘bump episodes’ in capital flows to developing countries were not entirely the result of an easing of financial conditions in the US, as other factors were at play.

Such easing is best understood as a ‘push’ factor for capital flows: investors want to seek higher returns from developing countries when US interest rates are low and when the dollar’s value is falling.

But ‘pull’ factors are also relevant. You can think of this as the growth potential of emerging economies, the effort their policymakers have made to encourage long-term investment capital inflows, and the general confidence market participants have that ‘things are looking good’ for the developing world.

Looking back at those two historical episodes mentioned above, it’s worth pointing out that on both occasions the “pull” factors were quite strong.

In the early 1990s, emerging markets benefited from investor excitement about the proposed benefits of globalization and the efforts countries – Mexico, Turkey, Thailand and the like – were making to reduce trade barriers, integrate themselves into the global economy, reduce budget deficits and reduce inflation. Reduce.

In addition, a number of countries had benefited from debt reduction under the Brady Initiative since the early 1990s. The balance sheets of emerging markets were therefore perceived as cleaner than in the crisis period of the 1980s.

Similarly, in the post-financial crisis environment, there was also a significant ‘pull’ factor for emerging markets. Emerging economies were relatively unscathed by the crisis, while growth expectations were bolstered by China’s decision in late 2008 to launch a massive stimulus program that revived global commodity prices and global trade growth.

Strong EM “pull” factors are difficult to identify these days. Global trade growth is weak, which disproportionately harms developing countries. Protectionism is on the rise, while geopolitical tensions threaten globalization. And there is little evidence of growth-enhancing domestic economic reforms – with exceptions such as Indonesia or Vietnam.

It is therefore likely that “push” factors will be important in determining capital flows to emerging markets. The trick will be to ensure that any post-US recession in such flows does not, as in the past, lead to failure.