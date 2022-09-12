Is a degree in computer science right for me?

Committing to a course as complex as a computer science degree can certainly give you pause for thought.

After all, a graduate computer science education requires a lot of responsibility. From sleepless nights to the significant time commitment required outside of class, you need to be resolute in the face of challenges to succeed.

So, it’s not uncommon for someone to wonder whether they have the skills necessary to be successful in the field.

What courses should I take? Which computer science career is right for me? This article aims to answer all of that.

First, let’s discuss the skills you may need to pursue an online Master’s of Computer Science at a university such as Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Computer and technology skills

Depending on your chosen academic institution, you will probably be exposed to advanced and innovative technologies when studying for an online Master of Computer Science.

So, you will need a basic understanding of operating systems and hardware as well as skills in working on presentations and spreadsheets.

Mathematics

A solid understanding of math and formulas will help you make your mark in computer science.

Whether it’s calculus or statistics, your knowledge of math will come in handy when you need to perform formulas and solve problems as part of development and coding.

Data analysis

As you tackle an advanced degree in computer science, you will need to have the ability to interpret and analyze complex information.

You will likely be undertaking sophisticated projects and will have to explain what this means for an organization.

Technical writing

Technical writing is a skill that is often overlooked but is important to become successful in earning a computer science degree.

Regardless of your chosen computer science career path, you may write technical documentation to explain and direct specific situations.

Which computer science career is right for me?

If you have all the aforementioned skills, does it mean that succeeding in computer science is a foregone conclusion?

The answer is technically no. In fact, it’s only half of the battle. You will also need to know which computer science career is right for you.

Computer science is a diverse field. Knowing where you see yourself working or what you see yourself doing is critical in preventing you from quitting midway into the process.

Recent data shows that computer science has a dropout rate of 9.7%, which is the highest of all subjects.

This is because most students have a lack of understanding of the program and the direction of their career should they graduate.

Ask yourself what you want to get out of a master’s degree in computer science. Do you want to protect or analyze data? Do you want to keep programs running or build them?

Look at the specializations of computer science degree programs and what they may lead to.

Some specializations include computer science lessons in game and simulation development, business entrepreneurship, machine learning and big data analytics.

By examining each specialization, you will learn how to study computer science in a manner that will help your career goals.

Work towards a master’s degree in computer science today

Begin your journey towards earning a master’s degree in computer science online today.