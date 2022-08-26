‘Is a butt really the main topic?’ Swimmer shows off medals… but is ‘disgusted’ by comments

<!–

An Italian swimming champion criticized her followers for writing “thousands” of “sexist, misguided and vulgar” comments under a racy Instagram post by the beach.

Linda Cerruti, 28, got the pulses of her 45,700 followers racing with an expansive display of eight European Championship swimming medals carefully balanced on her legs.

The post became instantly popular, gaining over 60,000 likes in just a few days.

Most of the comments, many of her rivals and competitors, celebrated her incredible achievements – and the ease with which she achieved the daring pose.

She captioned the healthy post: ‘Four years after I won seven medals in Glasgow I can say that I am very satisfied. I sacrificed a lot for this.

Linda’s daring beachside pose attracted ‘thousands’ of lurking, ‘sexist’ comments, she said

Mrs. Cerruti wears an impressive amount of medals around her neck after the championship win. The star athlete, 28, won no fewer than seven medals at the European Championships in Glasgow four years ago

‘For years I have been studying at night to train during the day. That is radical, but it is a life that has already given me many beautiful experiences!’

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Cerruti took screenshots of some of the worst offenders

But some men chose to reduce Linda’s stunning victories to the legs they balanced on.

For example, user Diego wrote, “Very good… in the pool and outdoors.”

A flurry of similar comments led Cerruti to criticize the “sexist” responses.

In a follow-up post two days ago, she took screenshots of some of the worst offenders and denounced the writers behind the peeping comments.

Linda wrote: ‘Two days ago I shared a photo taken on the beach where I often go, where I dreamed my first dreams and which also has a strong symbolic value for me. The photo shows me in an artistic pose, typical of my sport, along with the eight medals I have won in what is the best European Championship of my career.

“But I am shocked and disgusted by the hundreds, probably thousands of misguided, sexist and vulgar comments I have received since then.

“After more than 20 years of training and sacrifice, I find it embarrassing to say the least and it really hurts to read all this, the jokes people make to sexualize my body. Are an ass and two legs really all there is and the most important topics to talk about?’

Cerruti (left) poses with a gold medal next to Constanza Ferro (right) in Rome ten days ago

The star swimmer has amassed a huge following on Instagram, with over 40,000 fans

She concluded: ‘The least I can do is expose the inappropriateness of those comments. And hold them up to a mirror of a society that is still too sexist and very different from the one I would ever want my children to be born into.

“At the same time, I would like to thank all the people who have distanced themselves from these comments, defended me and appreciated the photo for what it is: the image of an artistic swimming athlete who is proud of her achievements.”

In less than 48 hours, that post gained more than 50,000 likes — and it looks like it will overtake the popularity of the original post.