IRS sent $1.1BN in tax credits to 1.5m people who SHOULDN’T have received them

The Internal Revenue Service sent $1.1 billion in advanced child tax credit payments to 1.5 million people who shouldn’t have received them last year.

A new audit by the Inspector General of the Treasury found the flaw between July and December 2021, as President Joe Biden expanded the child tax credit to include monthly payments instead of the typical annual repayment.

In addition to giving more than $1 billion to unqualified taxpayers, the IRS also failed to pay $3.7 billion in tax credits to 4.1 million eligible households.

The audit called on the IRS to take emergency measures to prevent the error from happening again, and the agency has agreed to inform those affected by the error.

According to the audit, the government paid out more than $93 billion in prepayments for child tax credits in the second half of 2021, with about 98 percent of the payments being filed correctly.

The new credit system was created as part of the Biden administration’s response to the economic challenges facing families from the pandemic and rampant inflation. Notably, the credit changed from $2,000 per eligible child to $3,600.

But when the IRS switched to a monthly distribution method, bugs started popping up in the system.

According to the Inspector General of the Tax Authorities, part of the unjust payments were made to households with children who are too old to qualify for the credit.

To be eligible for the child tax credit, the taxpayer had to have a child aged 18 or younger.

Other improper payments were made when more than one taxpayer claimed the same child for the credit, the report said.

The court added that many of those who received the payments they shouldn’t have had to repay the money in their 2021 tax returns.

However, the 4.1 million who did not receive their credits can now claim them for their latest tax return.

The IRS said a computer programming error caused some errors, but the issue was resolved by the end of September. The agency added that it was working closely with the auditors to correct the errors as soon as they were discovered.

This isn’t the first time the IRS has blamed a computer error for mishandling last year’s taxes.

Among the information mispublished by the IRS were the names, contact details, and finances of individuals who filed 990-T forms (above) in relation to their IRA plans.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the IRS had “mistakenly” posted the names, contact details and financial information of the retirement accounts of approximately 120,000 taxpayers.

The US Treasury Department determined that a human coding error allowed the confidential information to be posted on the IRS website before it was removed. Wall Street Journal reported.

The form is often required for individuals whose IRA earn certain types of business income within their retirement plans.

While this information should be kept private, nonprofits submit the same form, and that data is intended to be public.

The Treasury explained that the new code in its system mixed up the 990-T forms and published the private data with that to the public.

The Treasury assured Congress that Social Security numbers, full income information, and other important financial data would not be published.