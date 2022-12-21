IRS seemingly violated policy by not auditing Trump's taxes which requires mandatory review

A stunning new report from the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee found that the IRS didn’t begin auditing former President Trump until 2019.

Democrats say the IRS only started auditing Trump the same day they requested his tax returns in April 2019 — two years into his presidency.

This finding reveals that the IRS is in violation of its own policy dating back to the Nixon administration of vetting the president’s returns every year they are in office. It also goes against Trump’s whole reasoning for not releasing his returns in 2016 – when he claimed he was under constant surveillance.

The report renews the question: Why did Trump break with the post-Watergate tradition of presidential candidates releasing their tax returns?

“I’d love to give them, but I’m not going to do it while I’m being monitored,” he said on April 10, 2019.

In February 2016, during a debate, he had promised to release his taxes.

“I will absolutely give my return,” Trump said, “but I’m being audited for two or three years now, so of course I can’t do it until the audit is done.”

Even if he was under scrutiny, there is no law prohibiting Trump from releasing his returns at the same time.

In 1977, the IRS decided to audit each president’s tax returns—a policy designed to avoid the appearance of political bias when making decisions about which presidents to audit.

In 2015, Trump reported earning more than $50 million through capital gains income, interest, dividends and other income. But he reported about $85 million in losses, leaving him with a negative income of $31 million

Democrats Report on Trump’s Taxes: The Highlights

2015: Trump and Melania report negative income of $31 million with $0 taxable income. Hit with alternative minimum tax of $641,931

2016: Negative income of $31.2 million, taxable income $0. Pay alternative minimum tax of $750

2017: Negative income $12.8 million, $0 taxable income. Pay alternative minimum tax of $750

2018: In the Black – total income $24.4 million, taxable income $22.9 million. Pay $999,466 in federal income tax

2019: Total income $4.4 million, $2.97 in taxable income. Pay $133,445 in taxes

2020: Negative income $4.7 million, $0 in taxable income. Trumps are demanding a $5.5 million refund

Little is known about the process, but a 1998 law makes White House interference with audits a felony.

Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., said he saw no evidence the Trump White House was trying to discourage the IRS from investigating his returns, but said the audit process was “dormant at best.”

The commission released the IRS report at the same time as it released a summary of the impartial Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) on Trump’s taxes from 2015-2020.

The IRS did not begin auditing the president’s tax returns from his tenure until April 3, 2019, the same day Neal requested the commission to see the returns.

That audit covered Trump’s 2015 filings. Six months later, in September, the IRS began examining the 2016 filings. Trump’s filings for 2017, 2018, and 2019 were not selected for investigation until after he took office. had left.

Only the 2016 filings were designated by the IRS as a mandatory audit, despite the long-standing policy that they should all have been mandatory.

When contacted by phone, the IRS news agency DailyMail.com referred to an email address. Emails asking for an explanation were not answered immediately.

A New York Times report found that Trump faced an audit related to his 2009 tax returns and a $72.9 million refund he received after claiming $700 million in losses. Documents in the JCT report show that Trump continued to collect tax breaks from those losses through 2018.

IRS agents apparently failed to bring in specialists to oversee the complicated nature of Trump’s assets. They reasoned that limited scrutiny was warranted because they assumed Trump’s own accounting firm would make sure Trump “reports all income and deductions correctly.”

“We must disagree with the decision not to call in specialists for returns with a high degree of complexity,” said the Tax Commission. “We also don’t understand why the fact that a lawyer and an accounting firm participated in the tax preparation guarantees the correctness of the returns.”

The committee called on Congress to codify the IRS’s mandatory audit program, specifying that the audits must take place while a president is in office and provide sufficient personnel and resources for a “complete and timely audit” of the president.

Democrats voted to offer $80 billion to add 87,000 new agents to the IRS. Republicans have said one of the first bills they pass with their House majorities would be to cut new IRS funding, though that bill is unlikely to make it anywhere in a Democrat-led Senate.

The commission underlined the importance of controlling presidents:

No one else has the power to sign bills into law — bills that could affect the president’s personal financial situation. Nor do they have the power to personally direct every department, agency, bureau, and office of the vast executive branch of government—creating limitless opportunities to influence the president’s personal finances. And no other American has the comparable power to appoint or remove officials responsible for decisions that could affect the president’s personal financial prospects.”