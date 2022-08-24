IRS conducting safety review after GOP criticism

The Internal Revenue Service is launching a full security assessment of its facilities across the country, Commissioner Charles Rettig announced Tuesday.

It comes after Congressional Republicans and right-wing voices online raised fears about the decade-long infusion of $80 billion in cash the agency was allocated as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed last week.

“We see what’s out there in the field of social media. Our staff is concerned about their safety,’ Rettig told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “The comments being made are extremely disrespectful to the agency, the employees and the country.”

Rettig, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, had sent a letter to employees, obtained by The Post, informing them that the IRS would conduct a risk assessment for each of the IRS’s 600 facilities — the first in its kind since the Oklahoma City federal building bombing in 1995.

‘For me this is personal,’ said Rettig. “I will continue to do everything I can to dispel any lingering misconceptions about our work. And I will continue to advocate for your safety wherever I have an audience. You do your best every day and I am honored to work with each of you.”

The Internal Revenue Service is launching a full security assessment of its facilities nationwide, Commissioner Charles Rettig announced Tuesday

Republicans and their right-wing allies have turned IRS employees into political punching bags in the lead-up and aftermath of the approval of the $370 billion bill.

“Abolish the IRS,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted Sunday.

Earlier this month, Cruz claimed that “Schumer-Manchin would fund 87,000 IRS agents.”

“Imagine THOUSANDS of IRS agents descending on America like a swarm of locusts!” he tweeted.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley asked Fox, “Will they have a strike force going in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small business owner in Iowa?”

sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, was one of the members of his party who put the IRS to work

In a tweet Sunday morning, Senator Ted Cruz said: ‘Abolish the IRS’

On the floor of the House, arguing against passing the Inflation Reduction Act, Representative Lauren Boebert—usually a Second Amendment enthusiast—also mentioned that officers were armed.

“This bill is hiring 87,000 new IRS officers and they are armed and the job description tells them to carry a firearm and use deadly force if necessary,” she said.

“Taxes too high is theft,” she added.

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Senator Rick Scott, wrote an open letter to job seekers last week encouraging them not to apply for positions with the IRS.

New hires, Scott argued, should be “ready to audit and examine your fellow hardworking Americans, your neighbors and friends, you should be ready and, to use the IRS’s words, kill them,” he said. .

Armed IRS agents became part of the threat after a job description was circulated on the Internet that said job applicants should be comfortable using deadly force.

The ad was for the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division.

In a MarketWatch explanation of the IRS hiring practices, a spokesperson explained that this was the norm for the small number of law enforcement officers within the government agency.

“The job description is consistent with previous announcements from special agents for the same position and consistent with announcements from other federal law enforcement agencies,” a spokeswoman said.

During her floor speech ahead of the vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, Representative Lauren Boebert — usually a Second Amendment advocate — called for new IRS employees to “carry a firearm and be expected to use deadly force if necessary.”

She added that the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS is the sixth largest law enforcement agency in the federal government.

Other Republicans have drawn comparisons between the IRS and the FBI in the wake of their raid on Trump’s Florida home and club, Mar-a-Lago.

In his floor speech for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that no part of the federal government should be trusted.

“This is just a train accident waiting to happen,” the California Republican said. “And with this new power, the IRS will poke around your bank account, your Venmo, your small business, and then the government will shake you down for every last cent.”

“Given this week’s events, may I ask if you can really trust this government?” McCarthy said, referring to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago property. “I’ve seen Democrats arm the government before.”