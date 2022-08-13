iRobot’s poop-avoiding Roomba j7 vacuum cleaner is on sale today for $200 off
Great news, folks! Wellbots is currently discounted up to $200 cat Ubers – er, robot vacuum cleaners. Okay, it might not be the hottest news of the week, but most people agree that there’s nothing fun about cleaning. Fortunately, robot vacuums like iRobot’s Roomba j7 and Roomba i3 Plus EVO can speed up the whole process and make it a lot less practical.
Right now you can buy the Roomba j7 — our favorite robot vacuum — for only $399 ($200 off) at Wellbots when you use promo code THEVERGE200 at checkout, which corresponds to the lowest price of the Robovac to date. The vacuum cleaner offers a wealth of great features, including scheduling, obstacle avoidance, the ability to map the layout of your home, and Alexa, Google and Siri support so you can start or stop the vacuum with just your voice. Plus, it probably won’t walk on your pet’s poop, and if it does, you’ll get a new one for free within the first year of ownership.
While the base j7 doesn’t come with an auto-empty docking station like the more expensive j7, the latter is also on sale at Wellbots for $599 instead of $799 when you use the same promo code (THEVERGE200) at the cash register. Read our Roomba j7 Plus review.
If the Roomba j7 and j7 Plus are too expensive for you, Wellbots will also take $150 off the Roomba i3 Plus EVO. We think this is the best robotic vacuum cleaner that can be emptied automatically, and you can buy it right now it for only $399.99 ($150 off) – one of the best prices yet – when you use the promo code THEVERGE150 at the cash register.
In terms of features, this excellent robovac shares the same level of suction as the Roomba j7, along with almost the same battery life. It also offers voice control, scheduling and smart mapping so you can instruct the vacuum cleaner to stay away from rooms that can have a little more clutter (it happens). Keep in mind that the i3 Evo can’t avoid obstacles and occasionally bumps into things like seats, probably because there’s no onboard camera.
In the market for a fantastic OLED TV? You can currently pick up LG’s C2 in the 55-inch configuration at AmazonB&H Photo, en Best Buy at $1,596.99 instead of $1,799.99, which is an all-time low. The newer LG model is brighter than its predecessor and offers new features, including the ability to login to different user profiles and a “darkroom” setting designed to reduce eye strain. It also shares some of the best features of the LG C1, namely a fast 120Hz refresh rate, support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync technologies, and a fast processor. Both TVs also feature a “Game Optimizer” mode, a settings window that gives you quick access to settings such as refresh rate and latency.
If you’re interested in picking up Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, Eneba is currently offering a modest discount on the just-launched title. Right now you can buy the critically acclaimed game for around $44.99 instead of $59.99 at Eneba when you use the promo code SpidermanR – yes, that’s “Spiderman” with a capital “R” at the end – at checkout. As The Verges Jay Peters recently noted in his hands-on piece that the 2018 re-release of one of the best superhero games on the market is still fun and plays brilliantly on both PC and the Steam Deck.
A few more deals to kickstart your weekend
- Now that Samsung has announced the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, both Amazon and Best Buy discounted the previous model to just $119.99 ($80 off). The latest generation of Galaxy Buds Pro still offers great sound quality, along with effective active noise cancellation and an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. Read our review.
- Apple’s 2020 iPad Air is even cheaper than when we first wrote about it earlier this week. Regular $599.99, you can currently buy the Wi-Fi enabled version with 64GB of storage from Best Buy for $399.99, which is a new low. While the 10.9-inch tablet lacks Apple’s M1 CPU, the A14 Bionic processor should still be fast enough for most users. It also offers a fantastic screen, as well as a USB-C port for charging. Read our review.
- You can buy the Rocketbook Fusion smart notebook for $22.94 ($14.06 off) at Amazon today, which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year. The Rocketbook Fusion is a 42-page erasable notebook that you can use to quickly save your notes to popular cloud services that offer a variety of page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, and more.
- Soundcore is taking 50 percent off Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro in black, selling them for an all-time low of $49.99. The solid wireless earbuds offer impressive noise cancellation for the price, as well as good voice quality. Read our review.
- Apple’s leather AirTag keychains are: on sale again for $19 instead of $35 in select colors at Amazon, which is an all-time low during Prime Day. Since Apple’s AirTags don’t have a built-in loop, you’ll need an accessory like this – or an AirTag loop, which also on sale at Amazon for about $19 ($10 off) — to attach the item trackers to your belongings.