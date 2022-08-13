iRobot’s poop-avoiding Roomba j7 vacuum cleaner is on sale today for $200 off

Great news, folks! Wellbots is currently discounted up to $200 cat Ubers – er, robot vacuum cleaners. Okay, it might not be the hottest news of the week, but most people agree that there’s nothing fun about cleaning. Fortunately, robot vacuums like iRobot’s Roomba j7 and Roomba i3 Plus EVO can speed up the whole process and make it a lot less practical.

Right now you can buy the Roomba j7 — our favorite robot vacuum — for only $399 ($200 off) at Wellbots when you use promo code THEVERGE200 at checkout, which corresponds to the lowest price of the Robovac to date. The vacuum cleaner offers a wealth of great features, including scheduling, obstacle avoidance, the ability to map the layout of your home, and Alexa, Google and Siri support so you can start or stop the vacuum with just your voice. Plus, it probably won’t walk on your pet’s poop, and if it does, you’ll get a new one for free within the first year of ownership.

While the base j7 doesn’t come with an auto-empty docking station like the more expensive j7, the latter is also on sale at Wellbots for $599 instead of $799 when you use the same promo code (THEVERGE200) at the cash register. Read our Roomba j7 Plus review.



iRobot Roomba j7 Roomba j7 features obstacle avoidance, which allows it to navigate around furniture and smaller objects it deems dangerous. In addition to cleaning on a set schedule, the j7 can also jump to work via voice commands or the Roomba app. Right now you can buy Wellbots’ robovac for $399 ($200 off) when you apply a promo code THEVERGE200 at the cash register.

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, has good battery life and has an auto-empty docking station. In addition, iRobot will replace the vacuum cleaner for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. For a limited time, you can buy it from Wellbots for $599 ($200 off) when you use a promo code THEVERGE200 at the cash register.

If the Roomba j7 and j7 Plus are too expensive for you, Wellbots will also take $150 off the Roomba i3 Plus EVO. We think this is the best robotic vacuum cleaner that can be emptied automatically, and you can buy it right now it for only $399.99 ($150 off) – one of the best prices yet – when you use the promo code THEVERGE150 at the cash register.

In terms of features, this excellent robovac shares the same level of suction as the Roomba j7, along with almost the same battery life. It also offers voice control, scheduling and smart mapping so you can instruct the vacuum cleaner to stay away from rooms that can have a little more clutter (it happens). Keep in mind that the i3 Evo can’t avoid obstacles and occasionally bumps into things like seats, probably because there’s no onboard camera.

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO Like its more expensive j7 Plus counterpart, the more spartan iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo uses two rubber brushes and a side brush to clean. It makes up for its slimmer features with a lower price and excellent software updates with added functionality. You can buy it with an auto-blank base for $399 instead of $549 from Wellbots when you use code THEVERGE150 at the cash register.

In the market for a fantastic OLED TV? You can currently pick up LG’s C2 in the 55-inch configuration at AmazonB&H Photo, en Best Buy at $1,596.99 instead of $1,799.99, which is an all-time low. The newer LG model is brighter than its predecessor and offers new features, including the ability to login to different user profiles and a “darkroom” setting designed to reduce eye strain. It also shares some of the best features of the LG C1, namely a fast 120Hz refresh rate, support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync technologies, and a fast processor. Both TVs also feature a “Game Optimizer” mode, a settings window that gives you quick access to settings such as refresh rate and latency.



LG C2 OLED (55 inches) Available in a 42-inch configuration, the LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-generation predecessor, the C1. It also features a “darkroom” setting to reduce eye strain, as well as the ability to log into various user profiles.

If you’re interested in picking up Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, Eneba is currently offering a modest discount on the just-launched title. Right now you can buy the critically acclaimed game for around $44.99 instead of $59.99 at Eneba when you use the promo code SpidermanR – yes, that’s “Spiderman” with a capital “R” at the end – at checkout. As The Verges Jay Peters recently noted in his hands-on piece that the 2018 re-release of one of the best superhero games on the market is still fun and plays brilliantly on both PC and the Steam Deck.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a re-release of the 2018 hit that we once called one of the best superhero video games of all time. For a limited time, Eneba sells it for $44.99 instead of $59.99 when you apply a promo code SpidermanR at the cash register.

A few more deals to kickstart your weekend