iRobot’s excellent Roomba i3 EVO refurbished is available today for $170 off
Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has come and gone, with a series of announcements about foldable phones, wireless earbuds and the beastly Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to take advantage of Samsung’s ongoing pre-order promotions — ahem, see here, here and here — all of which will be available until the latest batch of Galaxy devices arrives on August 26. If foldable flagship tiers and newfangled Android smartwatches aren’t your thing, we’ve got you covered with a few deals.
First up is the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, which is currently on sale on eBay in refurbished condition for $179.99 ($170 off) with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty from iRobot. While the robovac doesn’t come with an auto-empty base like the more expensive i3 Plus EVO, it still has almost as many bells and whistles as our top pick for the best robot vacuum, the Roomba J7. The i3 EVO offers the same level of suction and almost the same battery life, as well as voice control, scheduling and smart mapping (via a more recent firmware update). You’ll probably have to clean up a bit before using the robovac, given its tendency to get caught on cables and smaller items, but if you can live with the caveats, the i3 EVO is a great option.
If you’re an Apple user and need a capable stylus to take notes or take notes, the second-generation Apple Pencil is currently on sale at Amazon, Targetand walmart for $99 ($30 off), matching the lowest price yet. It is currently almost five years old; however, it remains one of the best options available for the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini.
Whether you are a huge Resident Evil fan or just curious about the legendary horror series, the latest Humble bundle is worth checking out. The robust package pulls together 10 titles in the Resident Evil franchise on Steam – including recent remasters and remakes – for just $30 (a combined saving of $245). Since Humble donates a portion of every purchase to charity, you can choose to pay more than $30 for all titles or just $1 for just a few games from the selection.
The discounted bundle includes: Resident Evilthe Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7Resident Evil: Revelations, Resident Evil: Revelations 2, Resident Evil Zeroand even a coupon for half of the latest in the series, Resident Evil Village (reducing the price in the Humble store to $30).
That is a lot Resident Evil for less than the average cost of a single game, and some of your money goes to the nonprofit Immediate help. If you recently bought a Steam Deck, this deal can be particularly enticing. After all, who wouldn’t want to scare themselves by Mr. X while hiding under a blanket?
The USB-C charger has become a modern staple when it comes to electronics, so much so that it’s often worth having one or two on hand wherever you go. Luckily, if you’re looking for a fast charger for your iPhone 13 or just a spare option on the go, Amazon is currently offering Anker’s budget-friendly 511 charger in a number of colors for just $14.39 (20 percent off the charger’s usual list price).
The single-port miniature offering is one of the smallest power bricks available; however, it can still deliver up to 20 watts over USB-C, despite being nearly the same size as Apple’s official 5W alternative. Plus, you can use it with just about anything from Apple’s latest iPad to Pixel phones and Samsung Galaxy devices.
A few extra deals to watch out for
- Amazon’s latest generation Kindle Paperwhite from 2018 is on sale from Amazon in the blue ad-supported 32GB configuration for $89.99, which almost matches the best price yet. The aging e-reader doesn’t have a USB-C port or other niceties that define the latest Paperwhite model, but it still has weeks of battery life and a screen that’s both waterproof and backlit. Read our review.
- Comply’s foam eartips for the AirPods Pro are just $17.49 ($7.50 off) at Amazon when you click the coupon on the page for 30 percent off. These memory foam tips offer a more secure and comfortable fit than the standard tips, and they come in sizes small, medium, and large.
- The Vizio Elevate is simply one of the coolest soundbars you can buy. The 5.1.4 soundbar system comes with two satellite speakers and a dedicated subwoofer, but the real draw is the left and right speakers, which can pivot upwards when playing Dolby Atmos audio. Normally $1,099.99, you can now pick up the Elevate at Amazon and Best Buy for $749.99, which is the best price we’ve seen on the awesome soundbar since Amazon Prime Day. Read our guide to the best soundbars.
- Hyperkin’s Xbox 20th Anniversary Limited-Edition Version of “The Duke” Drops to $58.76 (about $31 off) in white on Amazon. It’s kinda bulky and stupid for a modern controller, but it’s a sympathetic recreation of the original Xbox controller from 20 years ago, complete with a central LCD/home button that plays the original console’s boot animation.
- The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are still for sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $299 ($80 off), which is still the lowest price we’ve seen for the excellent pair of comfortable, noise-cancelling headphones. Read our review.
- If you’re an 80s kid, a 90s kid, or really just a kid at heart, you can buy the 1,508-piece Lego Transformers Optimus Prime Kit for $170 (about $10 off) at Amazon. It’s the first time this set has been discounted, and it’s hard to find popular Lego kits in stock, even at the suggested retail price. Watch our very own Sean Hollister build one in a time-lapse video on TikTok.
- B&H Photo has the Audio-Technica AT2020USB Plus USB Microphone for $99 ($50 off) just for today. Great for podcasting and streaming, this cardioid condenser microphone comes with a small desktop tripod. While, like most condenser microphones, it’s great for capturing voices and fine detail, it also picks up a lot of other sounds in the room – so consider buying a mount to bring it closer to your mouth to better pick up your voice. isolate.