iRobot’s excellent Roomba i3 EVO refurbished is available today for $170 off

Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has come and gone, with a series of announcements about foldable phones, wireless earbuds and the beastly Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to take advantage of Samsung’s ongoing pre-order promotions — ahem, see here, here and here — all of which will be available until the latest batch of Galaxy devices arrives on August 26. If foldable flagship tiers and newfangled Android smartwatches aren’t your thing, we’ve got you covered with a few deals.

First up is the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, which is currently on sale on eBay in refurbished condition for $179.99 ($170 off) with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty from iRobot. While the robovac doesn’t come with an auto-empty base like the more expensive i3 Plus EVO, it still has almost as many bells and whistles as our top pick for the best robot vacuum, the Roomba J7. The i3 EVO offers the same level of suction and almost the same battery life, as well as voice control, scheduling and smart mapping (via a more recent firmware update). You’ll probably have to clean up a bit before using the robovac, given its tendency to get caught on cables and smaller items, but if you can live with the caveats, the i3 EVO is a great option.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (overhauled) Like its more expensive j7 counterpart, the more spartan iRobot Roomba i3 EVO uses two rubber brushes and a side brush to clean. It makes up for its slimmer features with a lower price and excellent software updates with added functionality.

If you’re an Apple user and need a capable stylus to take notes or take notes, the second-generation Apple Pencil is currently on sale at Amazon, Targetand walmart for $99 ($30 off), matching the lowest price yet. It is currently almost five years old; however, it remains one of the best options available for the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini.



Apple Pencil (second generation) The second-generation Apple Pencil eliminates the hassle of charging via the Lightning port and uses a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini models. It can also be charged while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.

Whether you are a huge Resident Evil fan or just curious about the legendary horror series, the latest Humble bundle is worth checking out. The robust package pulls together 10 titles in the Resident Evil franchise on Steam – including recent remasters and remakes – for just $30 (a combined saving of $245). Since Humble donates a portion of every purchase to charity, you can choose to pay more than $30 for all titles or just $1 for just a few games from the selection.

The discounted bundle includes: Resident Evilthe Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7Resident Evil: Revelations, Resident Evil: Revelations 2, Resident Evil Zeroand even a coupon for half of the latest in the series, Resident Evil Village (reducing the price in the Humble store to $30).

That is a lot Resident Evil for less than the average cost of a single game, and some of your money goes to the nonprofit Immediate help. If you recently bought a Steam Deck, this deal can be particularly enticing. After all, who wouldn’t want to scare themselves by Mr. X while hiding under a blanket?



Resident Evil Decades Horror Game Bundle (PC) A digital bundle containing a number of classic and modern Resident Evil games on Steam, including remasters and remakes. The bundle also includes a coupon for 50 percent off Resident Evil Villagewhich is valid through Sept. 7 at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

The USB-C charger has become a modern staple when it comes to electronics, so much so that it’s often worth having one or two on hand wherever you go. Luckily, if you’re looking for a fast charger for your iPhone 13 or just a spare option on the go, Amazon is currently offering Anker’s budget-friendly 511 charger in a number of colors for just $14.39 (20 percent off the charger’s usual list price).

The single-port miniature offering is one of the smallest power bricks available; however, it can still deliver up to 20 watts over USB-C, despite being nearly the same size as Apple’s official 5W alternative. Plus, you can use it with just about anything from Apple’s latest iPad to Pixel phones and Samsung Galaxy devices.



Anchor 511 Charger Anker’s Nano Charger charges phones quickly – up to 20 watts – and is small enough to easily carry in a bag or backpack.

A few extra deals to watch out for