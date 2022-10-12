Irish woman 'raped by Madeleine McCann suspect' speaks out after he is charged

An Irish woman who was raped at knifepoint in Portugal 18 years ago by a man she believes is the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has spoken of her ‘delight’ after he was charged.

Hazel Behan, now 39, was attacked inside a holiday flat in Praia da Rocha – 16km from Praia da Luz, where Maddie disappeared – in June 2004 by ‘a German man with piercing blue eyes’ who broke in via the balcony.

Christian Brueckner, the man German prosecutors believe abducted Maddie in May 2007, has now been charged with Ms Behan’s rape and four other sex crimes committed in the same area between 2000 and 2017.

Ms Behan, who previously waived her right to anonymity to talk about her ordeal, said yesterday she believed there was ‘zero chance’ Brueckner would ever stand trial for the charges and she is “delighted ” about his chance of getting justice.

Hazel Behan, now 39, was raped as a 20-year-old inside a holiday apartment in Praia da Rocha, Portugal, by a man she believes is the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance (pictured talking about the attack in 2020)

Christian Brueckner (left), was yesterday charged with the rape of Ms Behan and a number of other sex crimes said to have taken place in the Algarve between 2000 and 2017. He is also suspected of kidnapping Maddie (right) from the same area in 2007, but has not been charged

She said: ‘I am delighted that after many hours and days of interviews in Ireland and Germany I will finally see justice. It was the most terrible attack.’

Ms Behan, who was 20 and working as a holiday representative at the time of the attack, says a mask-wearing attacker sealed off the outside of her flat while she slept and climbed in through the balcony.

She woke up to find herself being held at knifepoint. She says the man then beat her, tied her up and raped her while filming the attack.

Speaking to the Olive Press, she added: ‘It was very hard and exhausting going back over the attack, having to spend over 20 hours with detectives in Ireland and then three days with the police in Germany.

‘But the specific dedicated teams in both countries were so sensitive and kind to take me back to my room that night.

‘I always said right from the start that my attacker was a German with piercing blue eyes and a voice I would recognize instantly.

– When Brueckner’s name was released in connection with the Madeleine case, I knew it was him. It made me absolutely sick.

‘I knew I had no chance of justice, but thanks to all the campaigning and perseverance of Madeleine’s amazing parents, today, 18 long years after my rape, I have the opportunity to see my attacker behind bars (for my crime) . ‘

Brueckner was also accused of two rapes said to have taken place sometime between 2000 and 2006 – one against a 14-year-old girl and another against a woman aged between 70 and 80 – both at his apartment in Praia da Luz.

He is also accused of assaulting a 10-year-old German girl playing on the beach at Salema in April 2007 – close to where Madeleine disappeared just a month later – in the Faro district of Portugal, wearing only shoes and otherwise naked.

He allegedly forced her to watch him perform a sexual act.

The fact that Brueckner has not been charged over Madeleine McCann’s disappearance from parents Kate and Gerry’s holiday apartment (pictured) in Praia da Luz will bring fresh heartache as they had hoped this would mark the end of the 15-year mystery

Ten years later he is said to have committed a similar crime against a girl in a playground at Bartolomeu de Messines in Portugal.

Prosecutors say the girl ran to her father for help and the suspect was arrested by Portuguese police at the scene.

Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fulscher said the new charges had come as a ‘complete surprise’ to him and his client, saying they were based on ‘dubious witnesses and on video evidence that nobody has been able to find’.

The charges related to the rapes of the two unidentified women come after police learned of a video recording of Brueckner allegedly attacking them.

Helge Busching and Manfred Seyferth – two key witnesses and former friends of Brueckner – are said to have stolen the camera with the footage on it from the German’s house near Praia da Luz on Portugal’s Algarve coast.

In the recordings – which have since disappeared – they describe how an elderly woman and a young girl are raped by a man they identify as Brueckner.

Under German law, German citizens accused of crimes in other countries can be tried in their home country.

Investigators believe the 45-year-old also killed Madeleine, then three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007.

However, he has not been charged with her disappearance.

Brueckner, who has denied any involvement in the case, was identified as a suspect in the McCann case by Portuguese officials in June 2020.

But the fact that Brueckner has not been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance from parents Kate and Gerry’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz will bring fresh heartache as they had hoped this would mark the end of the 15-year mystery.

Braunschweig’s public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the accused was the same person investigated in connection with Madeleine’s disappearance.

“Specifically, the accused is charged with three offenses of aggravated rape and two offenses of child sexual abuse,” added the prosecutor’s office. “The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann continues,” it noted.

Madeleine disappeared from this apartment in the resort of Praia da Luz, Portugal, while on holiday there with her family in 2007

Asked about the McCann case, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told MailOnline: ‘We hope that we can put all our energy into the McCann case once the other investigations have concluded.

‘But we don’t know how it’s going to end, for now it’s still open, maybe we can press charges, maybe we can’t, but we’re still hopeful.’

In response to the series of new charges, Brueckner’s lawyer Fulscher told MailOnline: ‘This has come as a complete surprise to me and my client.

“The charges appear to be based on the statements of two questionable witnesses and on video evidence that no one has been able to find.

‘The same two people also testified in the McCann case and I have not even been shown their testimony.

‘Part of the evidence in the rape case [of the 20-year-old woman] is that the attacker had a large tattoo or birthmark on his leg, and the prosecution knows full well that my client has neither.

“In order to bring charges, the prosecutor must be convinced that the information in the case is reliable and relevant, and we do not think that is the case. This is not a fair investigation.’

The case against Brueckner is expected to start next spring.

Brueckner is currently in Oldenburg prison serving seven years for the rape of an elderly American woman in her home in Praia da Luz in 2005.

He was convicted after DNA from a hair in her bed was matched to him. Brueckner and his lawyer Fulscher have denied his involvement, insisting that he was convicted after an inconclusive investigation.

Hans Christian Wolters, the German prosecutor investigating Madeleine’s disappearance, recently warned that there is no end in sight to the three-year-old’s investigation

In a letter to a friend, seen by MailOnline, Brueckner said: ‘In the rape of the old lady in 2005, the perpetrator was described as having dark eyes and incredibly strong. I was judged, but I never had dark eyes or looked like Dwayne Johnson.’

He added: ‘There is absolutely no evidence that I committed this heinous crime. No DNA – just nothing. Things just appeared when there was nothing before.

‘My hair from the 2005 case – 13 years it just happened to turn up in the BKA (German police) laboratory. It was one of 15 hairs found, but mysteriously no DNA was found on 13, but on two there was – mine and the old lady.

“No more words are needed,” he added.

Brueckner’s lawyer has now filed an appeal with the German courts, requesting that the 2019 rape conviction be reconsidered because the evidence used to convict him is weak.

He claims evidence in the new cases being investigated proves Brueckner could not have raped the pensioner, as German authorities say the attack and the one on Behan were carried out by the same tattooed man.

But Mr Fulscher has pointed out that his client has no tattoos and therefore could not have carried out the rapes, although he told MailOnline that he hoped his appeal would be unsuccessful.

He said: ‘Only a vanishingly small proportion of applications are successful.’

Earlier this year, on the 15th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance, her parents said it was ‘important’ to learn the truth about what happened to their daughter.

The same day, the Metropolitan Police, which continues to treat the case as a missing persons investigation, said it was ‘committed’ to finding the truth.

In July 2013, Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine’s disappearance.