Irish Times Pub Melbourne fires workers after they spat in nazi’s beer

Two bartenders have been fired from a pub after allegedly spitting in a neo-Nazi’s beer.

Jimeone Roberts had been drinking with three friends at The Irish Times Pub in Melbourne’s CBD on Aug. 2, when they confronted a male employee behind the bar.

The employee is known to have spit in Mr Roberts’ drink after noticing he had a “black sun” tattoo on his arm. The symbol was used by the SS military unit during Nazi-era Germany.

Footage shared on social media shows the group shooting the employee after the drink was ruined, with the bartender repeatedly asking them to leave.

“It’s his personal choice, he can do whatever he wants,” a friend of Mr. Roberts hears say to the bartender.

Mr. Roberts then begins verbally berating the employee, calling him a “fa***t.”

“I don’t like fa***ts, you don’t like Nazis, I didn’t start with you because you were a f**king fa***t,” he says.

His friend continues to scold the bartender, saying that no matter what Mr. Roberts was on, his drink should never have gone bad.

“It was a sign of disrespect,” the bartender replies.

“This is ultimately the problem, it’s called disrespect, you’re supposed to get a job done,” the friend retorted.

‘It makes me sick. I’m frustrated that you think it’s appropriate.”

The group eventually leaves the pub with one asking the bartender what time he’s ready so they can “meet up somewhere.”

The Irish Times apologized for the incident and confirmed that two employees had been fired.

“The Irish Times Management would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Jimeone Roberts and his friends – Stefanos, Neil Erikson, Thomas Sewell and Ricky T. for the incident that occurred on August 2, 2022,” a statement read. .

Following the incident, Irish Times Management immediately took disciplinary action by firing the two employees involved in the event that violated The Irish Times’ workplace code of conduct.

The Irish Times management team strongly disapproves of the ex-employee’s unprofessional behavior by spitting in the patron’s drink as a result of a discussion with the patron on a political issue.

“As part of our commitment to provide the highest level of service to our customers, we will continue to emphasize that all staff must remain respectful to our customers at all times to avoid a recurrence in the future.”

In a separate post, the pub said they were still suffering from the impact of Covid on the hospitality industry, adding that they had sought legal advice before laying off staff.

“We don’t want to be at the center of political views or topics,” the cafe leadership said.

‘As always, we only want the best for our staff and customers to continue serving the community, which this pub has been doing for over 20 years. We would appreciate your understanding and support in this.’

The incident has sparked division on social media, with many applauding the employee for standing up to the group with such controversial views.

“If your bartender spit in a Nazi’s beer, they earn a raise and a bonus,” one said.

“The young fellow deserves solidarity,” wrote another.

Others condemned his behavior, adding that there was no place for an unsanitary act in the midst of a pandemic.

“It’s unsanitary and feral and has hurt an innocent company that after two years of hell is just trying to get by and do what they do,” one said.

Speaking to the Irish Times about the incident, Mr Roberts said the bartender had “harassed” him.

“As a white Australian I should be able to have a beer in any pub or bar in this country without my food or drink getting contaminated because people don’t agree with my views,” he said. The Herald Sun.

“Imagine the hysteria if the roles were reversed in this situation.”

dr. Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission and Australia’s leading anti-hate campaign, said he imagined people “applauding” the bartenders.

Thomas Sewell (pictured), who had been to the pub with Roberts, is charged with assault over an unrelated incident in which he allegedly punched a security guard outside Channel Nine’s office

“I understand the disgust and anger they felt when they realized they were serving hateful individuals who probably toast to Hitler and fantasized about rounding up Australian Jewish men, women and children and taking them to open fields to be shot.” , he said.

“This incident reminds us that neo-Nazism is alive in our state and should send a shiver down the spine of every Victorian, as the rhetoric these hardcore fanatics spew online can cross the line into deadly attacks in the real world.”

dr. Abramovich added that spitting into a drink was not appropriate.

“Yet there are more effective and appropriate ways to fight the evil they represent than spit in their beer,” he said.

“Refusing service is one thing, walking out in protest is another.”

Mr Roberts was recently sentenced to a community correction order after putting up numerous anti-Semitic posters in Melbourne.

His behavior was described by magistrate David Starvaggi as “one of the most disgusting, despicable, abhorrent acts of anti-Semitism and racial behavior I have ever seen.”

His friend Thomas Sewell, who was at the pub with him, is being charged with assault over an unrelated incident in which he allegedly punched a security guard outside Channel Nine’s office.