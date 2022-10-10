Irish petrol station explosion: One of ten people killed was Australian man James O'Flaherty

<!–

An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish petrol station.

James O’Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, has been confirmed as one of those who died in the explosion in County Donegal in northwest Ireland on Friday.

Four men, three women, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl died in the gas explosion at Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough.

The other victims have been identified as designer Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James; farmer Hugh Kelly, 59; shop worker Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe and five-year-old daughter Shauna; and talented rugby player Leona Harper, 14,

James O’Flaherty (pictured), 48, was also among the ten victims of a gas explosion at a Donegal service station in Ireland

The Garda Síochána – Ireland’s national police service – said on Monday that a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James Hospital in Dublin.

A further seven injured are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

The explosion flattened the gas station, caused an adjacent two-story apartment building to collapse, and blew the roof off a third building.

Some witnesses reported that the huge explosion sounded like a ‘bomb’.

But Superintendent David Kelly told a press conference that the information police currently have ‘points to a tragic accident’.

