Irish mother, 48, appears in court after being charged with murdering her two children in car fire

A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her two children in Co Westmeath, Ireland, after they were killed in a car fire.

Lynn Egar, 48, was charged with murdering her five-year-old daughter Thelma Dennany and two-year-old son Michael Dennany on a rural road in Lacken, Multyfarnham.

On September 9, a truck driver discovered Egar’s car, which had not crashed, gone up in flames with the mother and two children in it.

Thelma and Michael – known as Mikey to family and friends – both died in the fire, while Egar was pulled from the burning car by the truck driver before being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Egar appeared in Mullingar’s court on Thursday and sat with her head bowed during the five-minute hearing.

Detective Sergeant David Donnelly told the court that Egar was charged with two murders shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. He said the mother did not answer after she was charged.

District Judge Bernadette Owens granted attorney Damien Coffey’s legal aid application after he submitted a statement of Egar’s pleas.

Judge Owens said any bail request is a matter for the Supreme Court.

Egar was seen covering her face and head with her chestnut zip-up hood as she was led away from the courtroom and placed in a car by officers.

She was sent back to the Dochas Centre, the women’s ward of Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison, and is due to appear in Athlone Court via video link next Wednesday.

Thelma and Mikey were buried together in a single coffin on September 15, when mourners at St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford learned the siblings were “inseparable.”

Father Sean Casey, pastor of Killoe, Co Longford, told attendees that Thelma and Mikey were “vivid” children.

The priest described Thelma, who was a pupil at Saint Cremin’s National School in Multyfarnham, as a ‘beautiful girl, always smiling’.

He said her little brother Mikey was enrolled in Toddlers and Waddlers Kindergarten in Rathowen and they loved exploring together.

Symbols of their lives were brought to the altar, including artwork and a collage from Thelma’s elementary school, artwork by Mikey at his kindergarten, and their fishing rods.

Father Casey said there was a “special place in our hearts” for the children’s friends in kindergarten and school, as well as their nannies and teachers.

“Thelma and Mikey were lively children,” he told the mourners.

“They were inseparable in life. In the words of their father, Michael, the only thing that separated them was school because they went their separate ways every morning.

“Thelma took dance lessons and soccer practice — Mikey used to watch her workout from the sidelines.

Last Saturday he ventured onto the field for the first time to join her in the sport she loved.

“They loved to run and laugh, feel the wind in their hair and pick wildflowers. They were looking forward to trying out their rods.’

He also told those in attendance, “We don’t know how these tragedies happened, we do know they were much loved.”

Father Casey also read a message from the family, which read: “We as a family would like to thank everyone who helped us say goodbye to Thelma and Mikey.

“We say goodbye, because with the memories they left us during their short lives and their infectious smiles, they will be with us forever.

“Your sincere condolences and offer of help have touched us greatly at this very difficult time. Again, we thank you all.’

Post-mortem examinations on the bodies of both children by state pathologist Dr. Sally Ann Collis have been finalized, but Gardai said they are not releasing the results for operational reasons.

Father John O’Brien, of Multyfarnham Franciscan Abbey, said there is a “deep sadness” in the village.

“There is a terrible feeling of sadness, like a cloud coming down on us. There is a feeling of being dazed and confused, what are we saying? How do we handle this?’ Fr O’Brien told RTE Morning Ireland.

“With this sense of unreality, we must face this terrible tragedy.

‘Did this really happen? The two small children are dead. There is an overwhelming sense of sadness, disbelief and not being able to find the words.

‘People meet informally. Mothers talk about it and they worry about their children going to school and how they will face the news.

“It will be hard for the teachers and very hard for the little ones who have to deal with this feeling of sadness and loss.

“I can’t find the words, but just sitting with someone and listening to how they feel and their confusion, that way we create a healing spirit between us.

‘That’s what we have to do and do for each other in the community. We are in shock, it is just unbelievable.

“We don’t have a magic wand to wipe away the tears, we have to sit down and be with someone. It’s a lonely time for everyone.

“It’s been a huge shock.”