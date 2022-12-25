Irish hoop hoping to sizzle for O’Shea in Summer Cup

Visiting Irish jockey Ben Coen hopes to repay the trust of trainer John O’Shea and kick-start his extended stay in Sydney when he competes today alongside Lion’s Roar in the Chandon Summer Cup (2000m) from Group 3, $200,000. The 21-year-old, who has a Group 1 Irish St Leger victory under his belt, was initially set to head home at the end of the year but has decided to stay until mid-February after taking some time off to adapt. Ben Coen pilots Lion’s Roar in the Summer Cup. Credit:Getty Coen narrowly scored what would have been his biggest win from a prize money perspective two weeks ago when Lion’s Roar finished second to stablemate Kirwan’s Lane in the $2 million The Ingham (1600m). “John has been really good to me, he’s kept me on Lion’s Roar after running so well at The Ingham,” he said. “It was surreal to get on a horse and run so well in such a race.”

Lion’s Roar was a first class three-year-old who won the Group 1 Randwick Guineas and finished a close third in the Group 1 ATC Derby in 2021. He had a mixed spring last year and missed the autumn when he suffered a joint injury. Coen had his first ride on the now five-year-old in his second run in the Festival Stakes and he said The Ingham was a confidence boost on his way to the most suitable race he will contest in his comeback campaign. “He’s been out for a long time and he’s only now getting back into shape, but the power is certainly there and his form around Randwick is very good,” said Coen. “I thought he was running well at Rosehill and John was happy going into the run at Randwick. He was perfect and he ran a cracker. I thought in the 300m when I got free he would really pick up and win the race. The gelding has pulled the inside barrier in the Summer Cup and Coen said it won’t affect him changing his riding style, but it will allow for an early economy run, especially considering he’ll be carrying a top weight of 58kg .