Irish Farmers Help Save a Bird Whose Calls Used to Herald Summer

BELMULLET, Ireland – The call of the corncrake – a small, shy bird related to the coot – is loud and monotonous, but for older generations it was a beloved sound of summer in Ireland, evoking melancholy memories of warm weather, haymaking and romantic nights.

Today, however, its call is rarely heard outside of a few scattered enclaves along the west coast, such as Belmullet, a remote peninsula in County Mayo. Once numerous, the birds became endangered in much of their western European range in the late 20th century, mainly due to changes in agricultural practices that deprived them of nesting sites.

“Older people still talk about coming home from dancing on summer evenings and hearing the corncrakes calling from the fields around them,” said Anita Donaghy, assistant director of conservation at Birdwatch Ireland. “You hear that they are making special trips to places in the west where they will hear the corncrake again. It is sad that many young people have never heard of it.”