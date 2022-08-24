Iris Law flashes her toned figure in a white bikini and shorts as she enjoys a solo trip in Italy

<!–

Iris Law shared a photo gallery of her solo trip to Italy on Instagram on Tuesday.

The model, 21, turned up a storm for a bathroom selfie while sporting a white crop top with 3D pink floral decals on the top.

Iris, who is also the daughter of actor Jude Law and Sadie Frost, paired the top with rolled-up shorts and a chain belt.

‘Best time in the wurllll’: Iris Law soaked up the sun on Tuesday during a solo outing in Italy as she posed in a white crop top and shorts for a new photo gallery

The beauty showed off her tight midriff and wore several beach chains around her waist.

Iris later enjoyed a bike ride through the Italian stress while holding the camera high and capturing her best angle.

She cut a chic figure in a pink lace dress with ruffles and cutouts around her waist.

‘Solo in Italy’: On Instagram, the 21-year-old model enjoyed a bike ride down the Italian street while holding the camera high and capturing her best angle in a chic pink lace ruffled dress

The model carried her personal belongings in a black bum bag and hid behind a pair of purple wraparound sunglasses.

Iris completed her look with a few colorful clips that pinned her short, sleek locks back as she stuck out her tongue.

In a third photo, the star appeared relaxed as she stepped out in a cropped white oversized t-shirt and pink track bottoms.

Stunning: Iris, who is also the daughter of actor Jude Law and Sadie Frost, showed off her natural beauty during the trip, as well as a colorful nail art manicure

She wrapped her short locks in a white towel and carried her belongings in a stylish yellow handbag.

Iris showed off her natural beauty during the trip, as well as a colorful manicure with nail art.

She captioned the upload: ‘Solo in Italy. The best time in the wurllll’.