Irina Shayk sports Supreme hoodie with Burberry pants for NYC stroll with her mother Olga

Russian bombshell Irina Shayk undressed for dinner Sunday with her mother Olga and her big sister Tatiana in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

The 36-year-old Lions model capped her phenomenal six-foot figure in a black Supreme hoodie, Burberry pants and black loafers.

Shayk (née Shaykhlislamova) appeared to be makeup-free under her large black sunglasses and she wore her dark brown mane while holding an iced tea and a shopping bag.

Family bond: Russian bombshell Irina Shayk got dressed for dinner on Sunday with her mother Olga and her big sister Tatiana (not pictured) in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood

Last Friday, Irina – with 26.8 million followers on social media – shared a rare photo of her five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Cooper’s hand in hers.

Little Lea originally made her Instagram debut in April 2021 with her mother’s hand in a photo taken by her famous father, nine-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper.

The beauty of Ivy Park and the Philadelphia-born 47-year-old share 50/50 joint legal and physical custody of Lea after they amicably ended their four-year relationship in 2019.

Last Friday, Radar Online reported that Bradley is not in a relationship with Huma Abedin: “They know each other, but aren’t even close friends.”

Casual for her: The 36-year-old Lions model covered her phenomenal 5ft10in figure in a black Supreme hoodie, Burberry pants and black loafers

No-fuss: Shayk (née Shaykhlislamova) appeared makeup-free under her large black sunglasses and she wore her dark brown mane while holding an iced tea and a shopping bag

‘Infinity’: Last Friday, Irina – with 26.8 million followers on social media – shared a rare photo of the hand of her five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Cooper in hers.

‘Photo by daddy!’ Little Lea originally made her Instagram debut in April 2021, holding her mother’s hand in a snap taken by her famous father, nine-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper

Page six previously claimed that Cooper hosted a 46th birthday dinner for the political staffer in his apartment on Thursday (despite never being seen coming or going) and her representatives too refused the outlet’s 6am Hamptons bagel date claim.

Huma is best known as the vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the ex-wife of disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Meanwhile, Shayk has not been romantically linked to anyone since her three-month fling with 24-time Grammy winner Kanye ‘Ye’ West, which ended in August 2021.

‘With2022 the power of love’: Ivy Park beauty and Philadelphia-born 47-year-old (R, pictured 2) share 50/50 joint legal and physical custody of Lea after amicably ending their four-year relationship in 2019

Last Friday, Radar Online reported that Bradley is not in a relationship with Huma Abedin: ‘They know each other, but are not even that good friends’ (photo 2 May)