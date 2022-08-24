Irina Shayk shows off jaw-droppingly stunning legs in a skimpy dress as she pouts on the shore

<!–

Irina Shayk showed off her gorgeous legs in a seductive high-cut dress on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The Russian model, who shares a five-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine with her ex Bradley Cooper, posed on the beach at night before a storm.

The cover girl shot her best supermodel at the camera as she flashed her legs through the dangerously high thigh slits of her fluttering black dress.

When you got it: Irina Shayk showed off her stunning legs in a seductive high-cut dress on her Instagram page on Wednesday

Irina modeled a dress from the Italian brand PINKO that perfectly framed her petite figure as she walked on the sand with her things.

She wore her luxurious dark hair down and accentuated the features of her screen siren with makeup, including a dab of scarlet lipstick.

Born in an industrial Soviet city on the slopes of the Urals, Irina completed the look with a sparkly handbag.

She revealed in her caption that she was indulging in an “Island Summer nite,” but she declined to specify where she had gone.

Having a ball: The Russian model, who shares a five-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine with her ex Bradley Cooper, posed on the beach at night before a storm

Use it or lose it: She shot her best supermodel at the camera as she flashed her legs through the dangerously high thigh slits of her fluttering black dress

Two days earlier, she started her Instagram to upload a photo of herself on a private jet bundling up in a Burberry sweater while flipping through a book.

Her favorite book was a pre-release version of A Visible Man, the memoir of Edward Enninful, the first black and first male editor of British Vogue.

Irina’s dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his breakup with Kim Kardashian.

She and Bradley are so close co-parents that they’ve made it a few blocks apart in Greenwich Village to raise their daughter.

Mover and shaker: Irina was modeling a dress from Italian brand PINKO that perfectly framed her petite figure as she walked on the sand with her things

The one that got away? Her ex is Bradley Cooper, seen here in 2016 in LA

“He’s a real, hands-on dad – not a nanny,” Irina vertelde told highsnobiety last year. “Lea’s been on vacation with him for almost two weeks—I didn’t call them once.”

The mother of one added: ‘Me and her father are very strict. When she’s finished eating, she gets up from the table, picks up her plate and says ‘thank you’. Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ she won’t get anything.’

Irina commented: “It’s difficult, because she has so many toys. I had one doll and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll.’

The Soviet-born fashionista explains: “My grandmother made her clothes. And I always explain, “Look, this is my doll. I only had one.” Or sometimes, “You’ve got this candy. I used to only have candy for Christmas.”‘