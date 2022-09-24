Irina Shayk shows off her supermodel physique in behind the scenes snaps during Milan Fashion Week

Irina Shayk shared what it’s like to be backstage at a fashion show.

The 36-year-old model, who was stunned on the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week, posted some behind-the-scenes photos on social media.

The Russian-born beauty was styled in a black long-sleeved midi dress with a plunging neckline.

Accessories included large silver hoop earrings, stacked chains, a studded black belt on her hips, a matching black purse and high-heeled strappy sandals.

The working mom, who shares daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, five, with ex-partner Bradley Cooper, 47, showed her moves in a video where she was placed in a clear box.

On Instagram, she wrote her thanks to the designer: ‘Exclusively walking for D @donatella_versace. Glad to be back with my fam… Thank you.’

In addition to posting a selfie, the runway veteran showed fans the lookboard she created for her walk down the runway.

Followers got a glimpse of the gorgeous purple dress she wore for her second outfit and a number on the floor, which represents her place in the lineup.

The model jumped in the defense of her fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, 31, who came under fire for posting a photo of herself and her son Sylvester, 18 months, naked in a bathtub.

Some followers of the My Body author criticized her for having the toddler in the photo.

One follower commented on a clipping, ‘not everything is for the internet. we get that you have to be naked for attention because your face is below average. In any case, respect your son’s decency.’

Irina wrote a furious, “why don’t you go away with your bleat” [sic] average personality? to which Queer Eye’s Tan France replied ‘YES IRINA!!! couldn’t have said it better myself.’