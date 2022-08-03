Irina Shayk shows off her incredibly toned figure in a hot pink bikini

Irina Shayk has adopted the new Barbiecore trend where people are wearing the same bright pink color as the plastic Mattel doll.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Vogue supermodel from Russia was seen in a very bright bubblegum pink bikini while lying on her back in a pool.

Bradley Cooper’s ex appeared to be on vacation away from her New York City home.

The skimpy swimsuit, showing off her incredibly toned physique, was a vibrant pink. At one point, she had her eyes closed as she took in the tranquil surroundings.

Shayk was last seen in New York City with her mother Olga in late July.

The Barbiecore trend started this spring. Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber had a blast with the look.

It involves people dressing in the bright pink color associated with all things Barbie, even her car and house.

Earlier this year, during an interview with British VogueIrina talked about starting in the modeling industry at a young age and going to Paris at the age of 19 to do modeling work.

“It was an apartment with eight models sharing two bathrooms,” she explained.

Although she didn’t make much money and sometimes couldn’t afford to eat, Irina added, “But you know, it was the best time I’ve ever had.”

She also shared that she stayed true to who she was and did not follow the norms of society to lose a lot of weight to be a model.

“I didn’t feel any pressure to shed pounds and color my hair, and I always stick to that now. I think the industry is changing for the better,” says the Burberry model.

The model also weighed in on her past relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The two started dating in 2015 and their daughter, Lea, was born two years later in 2017.

In 2019, the couple broke up. However, the former couple still keep in touch to be good parents to their daughter.

“Life after Bradley is absolutely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst, it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the publication.

Cooper is now reportedly dating 45-year-old political staffer Huma Abedin, who is close to Hillary Clinton, 74.

The duo, who were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, “are dating, but they’re not top-tier yet,” according to People.