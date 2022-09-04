Irina Shayk shows off her flawless physique in an racy outfit during an Armani Beauty event

<!–

She has become world famous for showing off her impeccable form on catwalks in various fashion shows.

And on Sunday, Irina Shayk showed off her toned physique in a series of photos taken at an Armani Beauty event during the Venice International Film Festival, and shared with her more than 19.2 million Instagram followers.

The 36-year-old supermodel showed off some serious skin in a revealing outfit as she posed for a series of photos taken both during the event and in a boat cruising one of the city’s canals.

Shayk wore an all-black outfit with a one-strap top and branch-like parts that barely covered her breasts.

The clothing of the fashion industry’s personality prominently showcased her toned stomach and sculpted arms.

The runway regular also wore wide-leg pants and a set of leather shoes.

Her beautiful dark brown locks remained free flowing and fell like a waterfall on her back and shoulders.

Shayk also left a short message in the caption of her post calling her outing a “nice evening.”

The model recently got a lot of attention when it was reported that she and her former partner, Bradley Cooper, were thinking about rekindling their romance.

The fashion industry personality and the 47-year-old actor, who recently enjoyed a tropical getaway together, were first spotted in each other’s company in 2015.

Shayk then started seeing Cooper and the couple welcomed a daughter named Lea, age five, into their lives in 2017.

The former couple stayed together for another two years before splitting up, although they have remained committed to the well-being of their child ever since.

The model has been circulating about a possible reconciliation with the actor after she shared a photo with him on her Instagram account.

A source then spoke to Page six and revealed that the two are “considering getting back together.”

The insider added that neither Shayk nor Cooper “have gotten serious with anyone else and they both have the idea of ​​having a kid.”

The source went on to say that the couple is currently evaluating the state of their relationship.

‘They are related to each other, because they are parents together. They both think, maybe it’s time to finally settle down for real,’ they said.