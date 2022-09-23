Irina Shayk shows off her flawless physique in a black mini dress for Versace at Milan Fashion Week

Russian model Irina Shayk showed off her flawless frame at Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 Women’s runway show on Friday as part of Fashion Week in Milan.

The 36-year-old wore a low-cut, deep black dress that complimented her slim figure and let her long dark hair fall over her shoulders with bold black eyeshadow.

The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a shiny leather tassel bag and turned heads as she walked the runway in her strapped heels.

The world-famous model’s appearance came just days after it was reported that she and her ex Bradley Cooper, 47, are considering having another child together.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum shares her daughter, Lea De Seine, five, with the Hollywood actor.

The actor was previously married to Jennifer Esposito and linked to Zoe Saldaña and Suki Waterhouse, among others.

Shayk also had a high profile relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, although they broke up in 2015.

The couple ended their relationship in 2019 but continue to co-parent Lea.

Irina was spotted hugging her ex Cooper on an outing with their daughter earlier this month. The two have reportedly considered reviving their relationship, which ended three years earlier.

Irina and Bradley have focused on co-parenting their daughter since their divorce.

An insider close to the two stars weighed in on their recent summer break to Page sixstating, “It was a real family outing and they are considering getting back together.”

The source also told the publication that Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling, adding that the model and A Star Is Born actor haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and that they’re both up on the idea of ​​having a baby. to have a child. ‘

‘It’s not Bennifer 2.0, where the other is always in the back of mind; it’s more of ‘why not?’ They are related to each other as they are parents together. They both think, maybe it’s time to finally settle down,” concludes the insider at the publication.