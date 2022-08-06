Irina Shayk sets pulses racing as she flaunts her incredible figure in a tiny bikini in Ibiza

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk hisses in a two-piece swimsuit as she posed on her knees for an impromptu walk on a boardwalk during a holiday in Ibiza.

As she took in the glorious weather, the 36-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl rocked in ultra-thin bottoms that fully showcased her perky ass.

“Meow…” the man-of-one wrote on a photo of her escape, on which she looked at the camera with a pout as her wavy brown hair fell freely over her shoulders.

On the far left of the image, two martini glasses can be seen within arm’s length of the beauty, who achieved international fame in 2007 as the face of lingerie brand Intimissi.

In less than an hour, she racked up over 83,549 likes and 389 comments, praising her looks and washboard abs.

The five-foot beauty shared another enviable bikini photo from the same day on her Instagram story, in which she sat up and looked into the distance.

Earlier this year, during an interview with British VogueIrina talked about starting in the modeling industry at a young age and going to Paris at the age of 19 to do modeling work.

“It was an apartment with eight models sharing two bathrooms,” she explained.

Although she didn’t make much money and sometimes couldn’t afford to eat, Irina added, “But you know, it was the best time I’ve ever had.”

She also shared that she stayed true to who she was and did not follow the norms of society to lose a lot of weight to be a model.

Splitsville: Shayk divorced Bradley Cooper, the father of her five-year-old daughter Lea, in June 2019 after nearly four years together; they are pictured in New York City in January 2019

“I didn’t feel any pressure to shed pounds and color my hair, and I always stick to that now. I think the industry is changing for the better,” says the Burberry model.

The model also weighed in on her past relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The two started dating in 2015 and their daughter, Lea, was born two years later in 2017. In 2019, Irina and Bradley broke up.

However, the former couple still keep in touch to be good parents to their daughter.

“Life after Bradley is absolutely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst, it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the publication.